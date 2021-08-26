President urges bar raised on hacking

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden during a meeting Wednesday at the White House called on the leaders of prominent businesses including Apple, Google and JPMorgan Chase to do more to respond to cybersecurity threats.

"The reality is most of our critical infrastructure is owned and operated by the private sector, and the federal government can't meet this challenge alone," Biden said. "You have the power, capacity and responsibility, I believe, to raise the bar on cybersecurity. Ultimately we've got a lot of work to do."

Biden raised concerns that these challenges are compounded by the shortage of cybersecurity professionals, as the White House estimates roughly half a million cybersecurity jobs remain open, amid an onslaught of cybersecurity attacks.

Topics on the agenda included ransomware, the shortage of cybersecurity professionals, and building software and devices with default security protections. The administration pressed firms in critical sectors, such as water and energy, to improve their protections to prevent a repeat of the Colonial Pipeline hack, which in May disrupted fuel supplies in the eastern United States, the official told reporters.

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai sat to Biden's right as he addressed the executives, who were seated around a square table in the White House East Room. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and chief executives from major insurance, energy and water companies were in attendance, according to a list provided by the White House.

Representatives from nonprofit organizations focused on computer science education, including Code.org, and several colleges have been summoned to discuss efforts to bolster the cybersecurity workforce, as about 500,000 U.S. cybersecurity jobs remain vacant. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

The gathering, which the White House first announced last month, highlights a growing recognition of the key role companies have to play in defending the United States against major cyberattacks, predominantly by bolstering their own defenses.

"We've seen time and again how the technologies we rely on from our cellphones to pipelines to the electric grid can become targets of hackers and criminals," the president said.

The administration announced that it would work with industry to develop new guidelines to help companies and government agencies build secure technology, and assess the security of existing technology. Microsoft and Google, as well as insurance providers Travelers and Coalition, committed to participate in this initiative.

By hosting a high-profile gathering with a who's who of the country's most powerful business leaders, the White House is demonstrating that cyberattacks are an "existential issue," said Ari Schwartz, who was a White House cybersecurity official in the Obama administration.

Schwartz noted that it was significant that the administration included multiple cybersecurity insurance companies in the discussions. One of the providers that participated in the meeting, Resilience, announced that it will require policyholders to adopt certain cybersecurity best practices as a condition of receiving cyber insurance.

Schwartz says if insurance companies base their policies on the cybersecurity practices that businesses have in place, they could force better behavior throughout the industry.

FIRMS UNVEIL INITIATIVES

Companies seized on the spotlight to unveil a series of commitments to improve cybersecurity, within their own products and beyond. Microsoft announced that it would increase its spending on integrating cybersecurity in its products, investing $20 billion over the next five years into such initiatives. The company had previously said it would spend $1 billion a year on cybersecurity. It also will provide $150 million in technical services to help federal, state and local governments upgrade their cybersecurity protections.

Google announced a similar $10 billion commitment over the next five years to strengthen the cybersecurity of its products and supply chain.

Apple said it would start a new program to ensure the security of its supply chain, by requiring its more than 9,000 U.S. suppliers to adopt practices such as security training.

CYBERSECURITY SKILLS

Many of the corporate initiatives focus on the shortage of cybersecurity professionals. IBM promised to train 150,000 people in cybersecurity skills, and work with historically Black colleges and universities to establish centers focused on cybersecurity.

Google committed to train 100,000 Americans in fields including information technology support and data analytics.

Amazon said it would make the cybersecurity training it developed for its own employees publicly available, and it would offer some of its cloud service customers a free multifactor authentication device.

Financial services company TIAA announced a partnership with New York University, which will enable its employees to obtain cyber master's degrees for free. Code.org said it would train more than 3 million students in cybersecurity concepts in the next three years.

Information for this article was contributed by Sean Sullivan of The Washington Post.