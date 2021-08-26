Razorback football’s rules for the 2021 season, explained

The pandemic isn’t over yet, but the University of Arkansas Razorbacks are ready to return to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for the 2021 football season. Here’s what you need to know before you show up ready to call the Hogs.

Is the stadium at full capacity?

Yes, it is. UA announced in June that all athletic venues are expected to operate at full capacity during the 2021-22 academic year. This means that Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will once again host 76,412 fans.

Last year, the capacity was reduced to 16,500 people, in line with distancing guidelines from the Arkansas Department of Health.

What else will be returning to normal?

Several traditions will be making a comeback this season, including halftime performances from the band and cheerleaders.

The Hog Walk is also returning, with coach Sam Pittman leading the team into the stadium a few hours before the game. And for new fans who weren’t able to enjoy the full experience of an Arkansas football game last year, the marching band finishes their pre-game performance by making an “A” shape on the field, and the players run through the “A” from the locker room onto the field.

HogTown, a pre-game mix of live music, food trucks and family activities at the corner of Razorback Road and Maple Street north of the stadium, is another tradition returning to Fayetteville.

What restrictions or rules are in place regarding covid-19?

As of publication, there are no rules regarding mask-wearing or vaccination status for fans. However, all purchases inside the stadium will now require a credit card — cash will not be accepted for concessions or merchandise.

What are some other rules to be aware of?

Bags brought into the stadium must be a small clutch purse (no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”), a resealable plastic freezer bag (no bigger than 1 gallon) or a clear plastic, PVC or vinyl bag (no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”). A clear bag may have a logo on one side that is 4.5” x 3.4” or smaller.

Prohibited items include strollers, coolers, selfie sticks, alcohol, weapons, drones, tobacco products, umbrellas and noise makers.

What does the schedule look like?

Arkansas will host seven home games this season.

With the exception of the game against UA Pine Bluff, which will be held at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, all home games will be played in Fayetteville.

Saturday, Sept. 4 — Rice

Saturday, Sept. 11 — Texas

Saturday, Sept. 18 — Georgia Southern

Saturday, Oct. 16 — Auburn

Saturday, Oct. 23 — UAPB

Saturday, Nov. 6 — Mississippi State

Friday, Nov. 26 — Missouri

For more information about the Razorbacks, be sure to check out our coverage on WholeHogSports.com