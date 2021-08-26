Razorbacks enjoy safeties in numbers

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon isn't celebrating being named a second-team preseason All-American by The Associated Press.

Catalon, a redshirt sophomore from Mansfield, Texas, instead is concerned about what he can do to get better and be a first-team All-American when the season is over.

"I think just the negatives ... the reason why I'm not a first-teamer," Catalon, who also was a second-team All-SEC choice on the coaches' preseason team, said of his focus. "The reason why I'm not on top of a lot of lists. I try to work on just being more consistent and taking my game to the next level. Being an even better tackler than I was or being even better in coverage.

"I'm not satisfied with anything. Whatever I can do to help myself become a better player, that's what I'm going to do."

Catalon, 5-10 and 200 pounds, is looking to improve upon making 99 tackles last season along with having 3 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 7 pass breakups.

"J-Cat's one of the best safeties I've ever seen," Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles said. "Luckily, I'm getting to see him on a daily basis.

"The kid flies to the football. A lot of times you talk about quarterbacks and their accuracy. He is an accurate hitter. He does not miss, not very often at all. He wraps up. He diagnoses things very quickly.

"The sucker can play fast, and he hits you and he hits you hard. I love the way he plays. Those other [safeties] have done a nice job, but he's definitely the bell cow."

Catalon, senior Joe Foucha and junior Simeon Blair are working at the first-team safety spots in preseason camp. Foucha has 21 starts in 31 games while Blair started two games last season.

"I'm the boundary safety, Simeon's the field safety, and Cat's the middle safety," Foucha said. "But when we're going against fast-paced offenses, sometimes I might get stuck on the field side, [Blair] might get stuck on the boundary side.

"So we're interchangeable. That's the step we took in fall camp, with knowing each other's jobs."

Razorbacks defensive coordinator Barry Odom, who coaches the safeties, said he feels good about the group.

"They've worked extremely hard," Odom said. "The things that they continue to work on, it's so important on how they tie it together on our coverage and the ability to communicate and understand pre-snap on how to play certain things.

"They've really grown up, and I'm excited about what they've done."

Catalon said safety is a competitive position despite being led by experienced players. Sophomore Myles Slusher has been working at nickelback along with safety. Other key backups are redshirt sophomore Malik Chavis and freshman Jayden Johnson.

"The group as a whole, we're just grinders," Catalon said. "Every day we try to do everything we can to be the very best we can be.

"We always try to outdo each other, and when you have that mindset and that competition towards each other, you're going to get the best out of everybody."

Foucha made 60 tackles and had two interceptions while playing in all 10 games when he dealt with a shoulder injury in 2020.

"Last season I couldn't really lift weights, and I felt like that affected me being in the game," said Foucha, who is up to 205 pounds after playing at 188 last season. "Now that I'm 205, my bench press went up, my squat went up.

"I feel like that helped me on the practice side to be more physical and get ready for the games. I'm at my best that I ever have been."

Blair, who is on scholarship after joining the Razorbacks as a walk-on, had 23 tackles in nine games last season.

"I feel like I'm more of an experienced player now, and I know the ins and outs of certain stuff," Blair said.

His teammates have noticed.

"I've seen Simeon grow since he was a walk-on," Foucha said. "I feel like he has the same energy. He's always been a hard worker. On the field, he's got that blue-collar chip. So playing next to a guy like that, it always keeps you going. It keeps that blue-collar chip on my shoulder."

Quarterback KJ Jefferson said it helps him to work against the Razorbacks' safeties.

"J-Cat is a really smart player. He reads and reacts to things very quickly," Jefferson said. "I feel like him and the other safeties as well -- Joe, Sim -- play fast and react on a good basis.

"Those guys are ballhawks and are in the right positions at the right time and making those big plays that we need."

This is Odom's second season at Arkansas with a system that uses five and sometimes six defensive backs.

"I know my job," Foucha said. "I know what I have to do.

"Year two in the defense I feel more comfortable and the game has slowed down all the way for me. I just feel like being in this defense, you're going to make plays as long as your eyes are in the right spot."

Blair said Catalon pushes all the safeties.

"When you play back there with Cat, you've got to bring the juice every day," Blair said. "Because if you don't bring the juice, you're going to get left behind."

Odom said Catalon has excelled throughout camp.

"He's put last year behind him," Odom said. "He understands the expectations. He wants to be the best that there is at that position, and he's got the mindset and the work ethic to go attack it every day."

Ninth in a series previewing position groups for the University of Arkansas football team.

More News Safeties at a glance RETURNING STARTERS Jalen Catalon (9 starts in 2020), Joe Foucha (8) KEY LOSSES Myles Mason (5) WHO’S BACK Simeon Blair (2), Myles Slusher (1), Malik Chavis, Zach Zimos WHO’S NEW Trent Gordon, Jayden Johnson WALK-ONS Nathan Parodi, Cade Pearson ANALYSIS Catalon is one of the top safeties in the country, a big hitter and ballhawk who is a nightmare for receivers going over the middle. Foucha is bigger and stronger after playing with a shoulder injury last season and is going into his third year as a starter. Blair, a former walkon, got some solid playing time last season, including two starts. Slusher also has worked at nickelback in camp, but he’s a natural safety. Chavis began camp lower on the depth chart, but he has impressed the coaches enough to get plenty of second-team work. Gordon, a transfer from Penn State, has worked at both cornerback and safety. Johnson, a freshman, has drawn praise from his teammates for being physical.