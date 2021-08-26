Rogers School District tops Forbes list of best Arkansas employers

ROGERS -- The School District ranks No. 1 on Forbes' list of the best employers in Arkansas for 2021.

The district topped the list for best state employer, followed by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in second place, FedEx in third, the Bentonville School District in fourth and Fort Smith-based ArcBest in fifth.

"We all knew this place is special thanks to the effort and care each of you put into your work every day," said Marlin Berry, Rogers superintendent, in a note Tuesday to staff. "Now it's official."

Brianna Palmer of Heritage High School said the Rogers School District stands out to her as an employer.

"They invested in me from the start, and I could tell that there was a more personal connection," she said.

The district also values feedback from employees, said Jessica Guzman of Grace Hill Elementary School.

"Our input is respected, and they do things with it," she said.

The School District employs about 2,200 people, according to Ashley Siwiec, director of communications.

The survey, released this week, lists 25 employers for Arkansas. The survey ranked the top three to 101 companies in each state, depending on the size of its workforce, according to the survey report.

Walmart, based in Bentonville, ranked 25th in Arkansas.

Employers in health care, education and retail dominated the rankings nationally, accounting for 41% of the 2021 list, up from 38% last year, according to the survey report. This increase occurred despite retail sales dropping a record 16.4% in April 2020, while 2.1 million employees lost their jobs.

Walmart, which was named a top employer in 27 states, bucked the retail sales trend for 2021, according to the report. E-commerce sales for Walmart grew 74%, fueled by consumer demand for grocery pickup and delivery; that led to hiring more than 235,000 store employees nationally, according to the survey report.

The recognition as the best state employer is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, according to a Rogers School District news release.

The list includes results from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and was compiled by surveying 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees, according to the survey report. Surveys were conducted on a rolling basis from October to June and were anonymous. The final list ranks the 1,330 employers that received the most recommendations.

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state that stood out either positively or negatively.

This is the third year the survey has been done, according to the survey.