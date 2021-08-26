Russellville man pleads guilty to kidnapping, assault and maiming in New Aryan Empire federal case

A Russellville man accused of numerous acts of racketeering and violence in a 2017 investigation into drug trafficking and organized crime in Pope County pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to aiding and abetting kidnapping, maiming and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Christopher Buber, 35, was scheduled to go to trial Sept. 7 along with co-defendant Marcus Millsap, 53, of Danville but negotiated a plea agreement with government prosecutors and was taken before U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller to change his plea to the charges.

Buber is one of 55 defendants charged in a second superseding indictment in connection with activities carried out by the New Aryan Empire, a white-supremacist group that began as a jail gang in Pope County in the early 1990s and eventually spread to the state prison system and out into the "free world." The group is believed to be responsible for large scale methamphetamine dealing in Central Arkansas and violent acts including kidnapping and murder.

Escorted in by federal marshals, Buber, dressed in jail scrubs, shackled and in leg irons with tattoos covering much of his forearms, neck, forehead and face, sat at the defendant's table with his attorneys, Crystal Okoro of the federal public defenders office in Little Rock and Rickey Hicks, a private attorney recently assigned to assist in the case.

Upon sentencing, under the terms of the agreement -- known as a Rule 11(c)(1)(C) agreement under the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure -- Buber faces a sentencing range between 220 months and 327 months in prison. Under federal sentencing statutes, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

But under Rule 11(c)(1)(C), if Miller, who is not bound by the plea agreement, were to announce his intent to sentence Buber outside of the agreed upon sentencing range, he would have to reject Buber's guilty plea and allow Buber the option of standing by his plea, withdrawing the plea and demanding a trial, or attempting to negotiate a new agreement with prosecutors. On Wednesday, Miller conditionally accepted Buber's plea pending the completion of a presentencing report by the U.S. probation office that will give the judge a clearer look at the defendant's history regarding criminal activity, drug use, and other factors to be weighed at the time of sentencing.

According to a second superseding indictment, Buber was accused of assisting in the kidnapping of two people, identified in Pope County Circuit Court records as Heath Dollar and his girlfriend, Cascy Lewis of Dardanelle, in early June 2017. The indictment said that Dollar and Lewis were kidnapped in retaliation for Dollar providing information to law enforcement authorities regarding the involvement of another New Aryan Empire member, Kevin Long, in a shooting.

Long, who is also named in the indictment, pleaded guilty last December to conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act as well as conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, assault with a dangerous weapon and maiming. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 23 before Miller.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Mazzanti told Miller that, at sentencing, prosecutors would ask the judge to sentence Buber to the maximum sentence in the agreement, 327 months, or 27 years, 3 months, in federal prison. She agreed that the sentence could run concurrent to a 15-year sentence Buber is currently serving in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for kidnapping and intimidating a juror.

Miller explained to Buber that the two kidnapping counts he faces could result in a life sentence while the assault count carries a maximum 20-year sentence and the maiming count carries a 30-year maximum sentence.

About a half hour into the proceedings, Miller halted the hearing after Buber objected to some of the facts in a sealed statement that contained a description of Buber's offenses, some of which he said were not accurate. Miller directed Mazzanti, Okoro and Hicks to work out the disagreement and bring back a mutually agreed upon statement of facts in the case.

"I can't take the plea unless [I have] the essential facts," Miller said. "Now, if it's something where he says, 'I was drinking a soda on January 5th and somebody yelled at me' and it has nothing to do with the real facts that we need, then it doesn't matter. But I need to get the opportunity to go through and see which facts he disagrees with and see if those are relevant."

After a 20-minute recess, Buber was returned the the courtroom. Mazzanti and Okoro, asking for more time to work out the agreement, asked Miller to move forward with a previously scheduled sentencing hearing to allow the attorneys to work out the issues.

After nearly two hours, Buber was returned to the courtroom, ready to move forward with his plea.

"Do you agree with this revised statement of facts?" Miller asked Buber.

"Yes, sir," Buber responded.

"Is it accurate?" Miller asked.

"Yes, sir."

As Miller asked Buber how he pleaded on each of the four counts, Buber quietly intoned, "Guilty," four times in response to each count.

After explaining the process of the presentencing report by the probation office, Miller admonished Buber to pay close attention to the report once it has been prepared.

"The information in that report will determine what your sentence will be," Miller said.

Then, turning his attention to Mazzanti, Miller noted that out of 55 defendants indicted in the case, only one, Millsap, is still set for trial.

"Instead of having seven issues we have to try, seven counts, we're down to three," Miller said. "I'm sure we'll still have to take quite a bit of time to try the case, but does this allow us to narrow the case a little bit at least?"

At a pretrial conference last week, Miller estimated the coming trial could require between seven and 10 weeks to complete.

"We looked at it this morning," Mazzanti said. "It looks like this cuts off, potentially, about 10 to 12 witnesses because there's so much overlap."

Mazzanti said under the current scenario, she anticipates it will take approximately three weeks to present the government's case.