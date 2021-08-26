School news: Six students earn rank of Eagle Scout

Alabama

Brittany Eddelbuttel of Rogers has received a Master of Science degree from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Alabama awarded more than 1,400 degrees during its summer commencement ceremonies on July 31.

The University of Alabama, part of the University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university.

Utah

Dylan Morrison of Bentonville has been named to the University of Utah's summer 2021 Dean's List. Morrison's major is listed as Pre-Medical Lab Science.

Morrison was among more than 970 students named to the summer Dean's List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

The University of Utah is located in Salt Lake City.

Clark University

Jeremy P. Sonnabend of Bentonville was named to first honors on the Clark University Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester.

Students must have a GPA of 3.8 or above for first honors or a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.

Founded in 1887, Clark University, located in Worcester, Mass., is a liberal arts-based research university.

Missouri State

Missouri State University recognized more than 900 students who have been named to the summer 2021 Dean's List, including Lydia Thomas of Bentonville; Regina Pichoff of Springdale; and Beau Stuckey of Fayetteville.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least six credit hours during the summer semester and at least a 3.50 GPA (on a 4.00 scale).

Located in Springfield, Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs.

Hofstra University

Jawaher Alanazi of Fayetteville graduated from Hofstra University in May 2021, earning a Master of Laws (LLM) in American Legal Studies.

Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, N.Y.

SE Missouri State

Missy Hanna of Fort Smith is among Southeast Missouri State University's spring and summer 2021 graduates.

Hanna graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.

Southeast Missouri State University is located in Cape Girardeau.

Nebraska-Lincoln

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 688 degrees during commencement exercises Aug. 13 and 14.

The 676 graduates are from 40 countries, 38 states and 80 Nebraska communities and included:

Cave Springs: Michael Paten Sperry, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.

Harrison: Brigette Corder Kampfe, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.

Bates College

Carlson Ketcham of Fort Smith graduated on May 27 after majoring in biology and minoring in Chinese at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. Ketcham, the son of Matthew J. Ketcham and Julie Ketcham, is a 2017 graduate of Subiaco Academy.

Bates College graduated 469 students from 38 states and 43 countries.

Troy University

Dalton Williams of Fayetteville graduated from Troy University during the summer semester 2020-21 academic year.

Williams graduated with a Master's degree.

Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni located in Troy, Ala.

UALR

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has announced its Spring 2021 Chancellor's List, which recognizes students with superior academic performance for the spring semester.

To be eligible for the Chancellor's List, students must earn at least nine credit hours with a 3.9 GPA or higher. Around 700 UA Little Rock students were named to the Chancellor's List for the spring 2021 semester.

Local students who made the Chancellor's List include:

Tabitha Barnard of Harrison; Paige Bonds of Charleston; Lindsey Carl of Fayetteville; F Cloninger of Fort Smith; Nicholas Engel of Green Forest; Stephen Gossow of Alma; Sabah Ismail of Fort Smith; Hannah Krehbiel of Fort Smith; Jennifer Lee of Huntsville.

Nathan Lyons of Rogers; Mayra Orozco of Fort Smith; Anna Robertson of Bentonville; Hayden Smith of Lowell; Jasmine Wilhelm of Ratcliff; and Bethany Wishon of Harrison.

With about 9,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas' capital city.

UMGC

Two local students have earned degrees from the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) in Adelphi, Md.:

Canon Gabriel Pattillo of Rogers earned a Master of Business Administration;

And Bess Henry of Springdale earned a Master of Science in Management.

University of Maryland Global Campus (formerly University of Maryland University College) is a world leader in innovative educational models, with award-winning online programs in disciplines including biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, and information technology that are in high demand in today's increasingly technical, global workplace.

Isaac James Chappell, 18, of Clarksville recently completed his Eagle Scout project with Troop 76. He planted trees to help shade the walking/cross country trails near Clarksville High School, according to Westark Scout spokeswoman Brittany Fraser. (Courtesy photo)

Dalton Ray Robinson, 18, of Yellville completed his Eagle Scout project with Troop 111. Robinson placed three handmade Blessing Boxes around Marion County, according to Westark Scout spokeswoman Brittany Fraser. (Courtesy photo)

Oliver Antonio Rivera, 18, of Harrison completed his Eagle Scout project with Troop 132, which involved working with the Veterans of Foreign Wars of Harrison to create a receptacle for proper retirement and disposal of United States flags, according to Westark Scout spokeswoman Brittany Fraser. (Courtesy photo)

Benjamin M. Camp, 17, of Mountain Home has completed his Eagle Scout project with Troop 156. Camp, a student at Mountain Home High School, completed a project with Baxter Regional Medical Center to purchase automated external defibrillators and place them throughout the school district, according to Westark Scout spokeswoman Brittany Fraser. (Courtesy photo)

Jacob Bryan Frantz, 18, of Fayetteville has completed his Eagle Scout project with Troop 116. His project involved work on the Mount Sequoyah trail that is used for hiking and mountain biking, according to Westark Scout spokeswoman Brittany Fraser. (Courtesy Photo)

