Community briefs

Senior-citizen centers to offer lunch

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior-citizen centers, according to a news release.

Lunches available next week are:

Aug. 30 -- Grilled chicken salad, melon, crackers, banana nut bread and milk.

Aug. 31 -- Black-eyed peas, ham slice, okra, cornbread, strawberries and milk.

Sept. 1 -- BBQ chicken breast, summer squash, potato salad, cobbler and milk.

Sept. 2 -- Meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes spinach, wheat roll, lemonade pie and milk.

Sept. 3 -- Fried fish, oven fries, cole slaw, two hushpuppies, hot spiced applesauce and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Shelter running monthly fundraiser

CASA Women's Shelter in Pine Bluff is still holding the Great Escape Auction, a monthly fundraiser that helps victims of domestic violence escape their abusive partners, according to a news release.

By bidding on items in the auction, people become part of the Great Escape Team. CASA recently announced the August items available for bidding at https://www.32auctions.com/casaaugust.

Many donations have been received and new customers have visited The Purple Purse, according to Karen Palmer, CASA executive director. The Purple Purse, 1514 State St., is a nonprofit repurposed goods store that is part of CASA.

Interested donors should tell CASA staff members that the item is specifically for the auction.

To donate for a future auction or for details, contact Karen Palmer or Peggy Tillman at CASA Women's Shelter, (870) 535-2955 or casawspb@gmail.com.

Simmons Bank a 'best' employer

Simmons Bank has been named to Forbes America's "Best-in-State" Employers list, marking the second-consecutive year the bank has earned this distinction, according to a news release Tuesday.

Ranked among the top 10 employers in Arkansas, Simmons also earned the top ranking among banking and financial services employers. The Forbes "Best-in State" list is compiled through a partnership with market research firm Statista.

Data compiled by Statista included a survey of 80,000 U.S. employees across 25 industry sectors, direct recommendations from Simmons employees and indirect recommendations from workers in the industry, according to the release.

Business Expo rescheduled for May

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its Business Expo for May 5. Because of rising covid infections, the Chamber postponed the expo that was set for Aug. 19.

The Business Expo Committee set the new date for the event. Because the expo was postponed as a precautionary measure, the Chamber is reserving participants' booth payments and/or sponsorships for the 2022 event and holding their spots, according to the Chamber newsletter.

A letter will be sent in the mail this week to all participants letting them know their individual financial status for the 2021 event. Should they still owe the Chamber for their participation this year, that payment will not be due until March 1. If they paid in full, they will not owe anything for next year's event.

Details: Jennifer Kline at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.