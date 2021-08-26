Sey Young: Wisdom and T-shirt are Saturday's rewards

Start 13 days ago. It's a hot Saturday afternoon, but those groceries won't buy themselves. The hot car reminds me that it will take a while for it to cool itself. No matter. I'm Ahab on a mission. Miles to go before I sleep. Ding. As I back out of the driveway my engine light comes on. That can't be good, I think. My wife asks me what do I think. Straight to the auto-parts store, I reply. No detours. The memory of a past ignored light still haunts. Mama didn't raise no fool, I think. Then I think that's only half-true.

I park in front of the store and pop the hood. Walking in, there is no line. Four employees stand huddled behind the counter. One is telling a story. They all seem interested. No one seems interested in me. I survey the group. The storyteller looks like a grizzled veteran, two look like insurance salesmen, the fourth looks like a kid. I hope I get the veteran, I think. The kid, apparently bored with the story, glances at me with a look of a man being served burnt toast at a Waffle House. The engine light is on, I say. Pop the hood, he says.

Plugging his meter to my battery, he says start the car. Dead as Ahab in the last chapter. Going to have to charge the battery to get a reading, he says. It will take an hour, he says. Back in the store, he disappears. I'm walking back home, my wife informs, and she disappears. The crew of my Pequod is abandoning me. She knows dangers lurks. I walk back in the store and ask for the tools to take my battery out. That guy outside has them, the young man informs me, still upset apparently about his toast. I walk outside. At the far end of the lot, I see a sedan with its hood up. A sweating man hovers on the outside, trying to install his new battery into its holder. He looks frazzled. He lends me the wrench to take mine out. I'm covered in sweat just in those few minutes. I offer to help him with the battery, but I don't really want to. No thanks, he says. Inside the store I seek refuge.

After 15 minutes, my store tour is complete. Another 15 minutes, my tour of my iPhone is complete. Decide to people watch. In walk three guys all the same age. They seem to be friends. One wears a T-shirt that says Under Armour, one says Hilfiger, the other says Just Do It. We live in the age of miracles. People have replaced billboards for advertising. They seem happy about it. In walks another man my age. (OK, actually younger, but I like to round up these days.) His T-shirt shows a big puppy face with large letters above it that say Party Dog. It looks like a Father's Day gift, I think. Puppies don't drink, I think. At least have the dog be a Labrador, I think. He seems happy about it.

I return back to the counter like a man seeking penance. Good news, the kid says with a cadence of someone calling the role at elementary school. My battery just needed to be charged. You're lucky, he says. I need those tools again, I say. Still, miles to go. Back in the car, it starts immediately. Me, it takes another few minutes. I take a deep breath and ponder my choices. Think I'll skip those groceries and buy myself a new T-shirt. Saw one I liked.