Shots mandated for military; need healthy troops to defend nation, defense chief says

WASHINGTON -- Military troops must immediately begin to get covid-19 vaccinations, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memo Wednesday, ordering service leaders to "impose ambitious timelines for implementation."

More than 800,000 service members have yet to get their shots, according to Pentagon data. And now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the Defense Department is adding it to the list of shots that troops must get as part of their military service.

The Austin memo does not dictate a specific timeline for completing the vaccinations, but it says the military services will have to report regularly on their progress. A senior defense official said Austin has made clear to the military services that he expects them to move quickly and that this will be completed in weeks, not months.

"To defend this Nation, we need a healthy and ready force," Austin said in the memo. "After careful consultation with medical experts and military leadership, and with the support of the President, I have determined that mandatory vaccination against coronavirus disease ... is necessary to protect the Force and defend the American people."

Troops will be able to get Pfizer shots at their bases and from their commands around the world. The Pentagon has said it has enough vaccine supply to meet demand. Service members also can get any of the other covid vaccines on their own.

Fulfilling the vaccine mandate, however, may be a challenge for National Guard forces who are scattered around the country and gather just once a month for required drills.

According to the Pentagon, there are more than 1.3 million troops on active duty and close to 800,000 in the Guard and Reserve. As of Aug. 18, more than 1 million active-duty, Guard and Reserve service members were fully vaccinated and nearly 245,000 more had received at least one shot.

Defense officials have said it's critical for troops to get the vaccine because they live and work closely together, and outbreaks could hamper the U.S. military's ability to defend America.

Military officials have said they don't have specific numbers on how many Guard troops are not yet vaccinated, and the Pentagon provides only a troop total that lumps active-duty, Guard and Reserve into one statistic.

Guard officials have said it is difficult to assess how many of their citizen soldiers have gotten vaccinated. And only now will they be able to begin actually tracking the number with more precision as Guard members report to their drill weekends this fall.

Hospitalizations and deaths are increasing among the military. Over the past month, the number of service member deaths jumped from 25 to 34.

"Our vaccination of the Force will save lives," said the Austin memo. "Thank you for your focus on this critical mission."

Members of the U.S. military already are required to get as many as 17 vaccines, depending on where they are deployed. The requirements -- which include shots for smallpox, hepatitis, polio and the flu -- also provide for a number of temporary and permanent exemptions for either medical or administrative reasons.

Austin in the memo noted that the new requirement will allow for exemptions that are consistent with the current policies for all the other vaccines. Permanent exemptions include serious medical reactions to the vaccine, immune deficiencies such as HIV infection, and "evidence of existing immunity" by a serologic antibody test or "documentation of previous infection or natural infection presumed."

There also are administrative exemptions, including one for religious reasons. The religious exemption is granted by the military services based on their policies, and it appears to be relatively rare. The decision is made by commanders based on consultation with medical personnel and chaplains.

Briefing the news media Wednesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said commanders are expected to carry out the vaccine order with "skill and a measure of compassion." Service members who object, he said, will have the opportunity to meet with medical personnel and with their own leadership, to ensure the troops understand the risks to themselves and their teammates if they don't get the vaccine.

Asked about specific punishments for noncompliance, Kirby said commanders have a "wide range of tools" to use. "It's a lawful order, and we fully anticipate that our troops are going to follow lawful orders," he added.

The Navy and the Marine Corps said they have had zero religious exemption requests for other vaccines in recent years, and the Air Force said there were few. The Army was not able to provide any data.

The Pentagon decision applies only to the Pfizer vaccine. Moderna has applied to the FDA for full approval of its vaccine. Johnson & Johnson said it hopes to do so later this year.

BOOSTER SHOTS

The decision to mandate covid-19 vaccines for the nation's armed forces comes as Pfizer and BioNTech reported that a third shot of the companies' vaccine sharply increases the levels of antibodies against the coronavirus.

The companies Wednesday announced the results of a study of 306 volunteers who received booster shots about five to eight months after their second shots. Researchers found that the level of antibodies that block the coronavirus jumped more than three times higher than the level after the second dose. The side effects of a third injection were about the same as after the initial two doses, the companies said.

After Monday's full FDA approval of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine, the companies said they are now applying to the agency for supplemental approval of the booster shot and will submit all their supporting data by the end of this week.

Federal regulators are racing to collect and evaluate data on booster shots before the week of Sept. 20, when the Biden administration wants to begin offering them to people who were vaccinated early this year. If the FDA decides additional shots are safe and effective, the administration has said it wants adults to get third injections eight months after their second shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Federal health officials said last week that they believe the potency of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines wanes over time, raising the risk of infection from the highly contagious delta variant. While data indicate that the vaccines continue to offer robust protection against hospitalization and severe disease, the officials said they fear that the situation could change without booster shots.

Pfizer and BioNTech said that in addition to the FDA, they plan to submit their data to a peer-reviewed journal, as well as to regulatory authorities in Europe and other countries.

FLORIDA SCHOOLS

Just over half of Florida's 2.8 million public school students now face mandates to wear masks in classrooms as a court battle continues over efforts by Gov. Ron DeSantis to leave such decisions up to parents.

A majority of school board members in Orange County told the superintendent Tuesday to require most students to wear masks and agreed with her recommendation to keep the mandate through Oct. 30.

The district began its school year this month with a parental opt-out, but a surge in students across the Orlando area testing positive for covid-19 has disrupted classes. Through Tuesday, the district reported 1,968 positive cases among students since school began, with 1,491 people under active quarantine, according to the district's dashboard.

At least 10 school boards making up some of the largest districts in Florida are now defying the DeSantis administration's attempt to ban local mandates on masks in schools. The Orange County board also said it wants to challenge the legality of a Florida Department of Health rule enforcing the ban.

In Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, the Broward County School Board told the Department of Education that it won't back down on its mask policy, which gives parents a medical opt-out for students. The board said it believes that complies with the governor's order and the department's mask rule.

Parents, the board said, don't have an unlimited right to send their children to school unmasked, infringing on the rights of other parents who want their children to be safe.

DeSantis is not backing down. During a news conference in The Villages on Wednesday, the governor warned that there would be additional consequences for schools districts, but did not elaborate. DeSantis contends the defiant school boards are violating the Parents Bill of Rights, signed into law this summer, that gives parents authority to direct their children's education.

"Those school districts are violating state law, and they are overriding what the parents' judgment is on this," he said, stressing repeatedly that cloth masks don't prevent the spread of aerosols.

"If these entities are going to violate state law and take away parents' rights .... there's consequences for that. There will continue to be more, and I think we'll see that," DeSantis added.

The state had given Broward and Alachua counties until Tuesday to end their mask mandates. Broward County's students began school a week ago with a mask policy in place. State officials have threatened to withhold funding equal to school board salaries if a district doesn't comply. Those funds make up less than 1% of each district's budget.

School board members from Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties held a virtual news conference Wednesday to discuss the possibility of suing DeSantis and the state. All three said they've received online threats over the mask issue.

"We will not be pressured by the governor or the state Board of Education when the safety and health of our students is involved. We have a constitutional duty to protect our students," said Miami-Dade School Board member Lucia Baez-Geller. "Governor DeSantis has made this issue divisive with his rhetoric and threats."

TEXAS ORDER

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Wednesday banning any state or local mandates requiring people to be vaccinated against covid-19, and he called on Texas legislators to vote it into law during their current special session.

Texas reported the most covid-19 patients in its hospitals since the pandemic began.

Abbott issued his ban in an executive order to fill a loophole left by the full authorization of the Pfizer vaccine. He had previously banned the requirement of vaccinations under emergency use authorizations. He also has banned state and local government mandates for wearing masks.

"Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the Legislature, and their involvement is particularly important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas," Abbott said on the governor's office website.

Nine counties, dozens of school districts and the city of El Paso have defied the Abbott mask mandate ban, and some of the state's most populous counties have asked for court orders to overturn or block enforcement of the ban. On Wednesday, Dallas County became the latest to obtain a court order blocking enforcement.

"Although this is an important victory, it's really not a victory against a person or an entity," County Judge Clay Jenkins, Dallas County's leading elected official, said at a news conference. "It's a victory for humans who live in Dallas County against the virus."

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported 79% of the 85,874 Texas intensive-care unit beds are full, about 30% of them with covid-19 cases. Overall covid-19 hospitalizations were a record 14,255 Wednesday, beating the Jan. 11 record of 14,218 reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

