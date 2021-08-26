Siloam Springs library, Crystal Bridges teaming up for mobile art lab

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Siloam Springs Public Library are partnering to host a mobile art lab, "CB to You" (Crystal Bridges to You), Sept. 1-4.

Th free event will be held at the library courtyard from 2-8 p.m. on Sept. 1 and Sept. 2.

The event will continue in the library's meeting room from 2-8 p.m. Sept. 3 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 4.

There will be an outdoor concert at Memorial Park Chautauqua Amphitheater at 5 p.m. Sept. 4.

The art lab will return Nov. 10-13, but all the events will be in the library meeting room with the outdoor concert being at Memorial Park Chautauqua Amphitheater on Nov. 13.

The CB to You Mobile Art Lab features regional artists exploring what community means through resilience and storytelling, according to a press release.

The regional artists and Crystal Bridges staff will be hosting free drop-in art-making activities inspired by the visiting artists as well as artist demonstrations and discussions. The visiting artists also will have examples of their work on view. Regional artists include Markeith Woods, Trinity Kai, Tay Butler, Junli Song, Eric Andre, Ziba Rajabi and Lakisha Harper Bradley with My-T-By-Design Studio, the release states.

Visitors to the CB to You Mobile Art Lab can pick up an art kit from the library, which includes an art-making activity and free exhibition tickets to the museum's temporary art exhibition CB @ 10, the release states.

The mobile lab's hours will be posted on the library's website and Crystal Bridges calendar each day and will include the featured artist of the day, storytelling circle facilitated by the Ozark Poets Collective, Open Mouth Reading Series, Poetic Justice Collective Speak Your Jewell and pop-up performances with the fun love drum line by Papa Rap, the release states.

For more information, visit CrystalBridges.org or e-mail Community@CrystalBridges.org.