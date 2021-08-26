Sleeping woman hit in leg by bullet in Little Rock

A woman was shot in the leg while she was asleep in her bed in Little Rock, according to police.
Officers responded to an Apple Avenue address around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, for reports of a shooting, according to a report from Little Rock police.
The woman told officers she was asleep in her bed when she heard several rounds fired through the residence and felt a wound in her left leg, according to the report.
She told officers that her ex-boyfriend had threatened to shoot her recently, police said.
The alarm company confirmed through Ring doorbell video that a vehicle matching the description of one her ex-boyfriend was known to drive was seen, the report states.
The woman was transported to UAMS Medical Center, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.