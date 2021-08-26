Speaking of which ...

Regarding doing the least we can do for our allies, and sometimes not even that, we give you the news from The Washington Post a few hours ago: Lawmakers gathered with administration officials on Tuesday to urge the United States government to reconsider plans on a withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan.

More precisely, lawmakers met with the secretaries of State and Defense, among others, to ask them to push off an Aug. 31 deadline if Americans and Afghan allies were "still on the ground" in Kabul.

It's a bipartisan concern. Both Democrats and Republicans have weighed in. They say, rightly, that the deadline (emphasis on "dead") can be pushed back a few days or longer if we're still gathering people to flee the Taliban.

And the administration's response?

"A senior Biden administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private planning told The Washington Post on Tuesday that the White House was planning to stay with the original deadline."