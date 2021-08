Sportsboard

SOCCER

UAPB SCORES

Aug. 19: lost to UA Little Rock 3-0

Aug. 22: lost to Oral Roberts 5-0

SCHEDULE THURSDAY

Prep tennis

Sheridan at White Hall, 3:30 p.m.

Prep volleyball

White Hall at Little Rock Southwest, 6 p.m.

Women’s college soccer

UAPB at Memphis, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

College volleyball

University of Arkansas Invitational at Fayetteville: UAPB at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Prep football

Watson Chapel at Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.; Sheridan at White Hall, 7 p.m.; Helena-West Helena Central at Dollarway, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

College volleyball

University of Arkansas Invitational at Fayetteville: UAPB vs. UA Little Rock, noon; UAPB vs. Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.

Prep volleyball

White Hall at Southwest volleyball tournament

MONDAY

Prep volleyball

White Hall at Vilonia, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

Prep volleyball

White Hall at Texarkana, 4 p.m.

Women’s college soccer

UAPB at Central Baptist College, 2 p.m.

SEPT. 2

College football

Southern Nazarene (Okla.) at UAM, 6 p.m.

Prep tennis

Texarkana at White Hall, 4 p.m.

Women’s college soccer

Arkansas State at UAPB, 4 p.m.

SEPT. 3

College volleyball

Billiken Invitational at St. Louis: UAPB vs. Murray State, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri S&T Invitational at Rolla, Mo.: UAM vs. Upper Iowa, 11 a.m.; UAM vs. Missouri Western State, 7 p.m.

Prep football

Dollarway at Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.; Warren at White Hall, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 4

College football

Lane College (Tenn.) at UAPB, 6 p.m.

College volleyball

Billiken Invitational at St. Louis: UAPB at Saint Louis, noon; UAPB vs. Arkansas State, 5 p.m. Missouri S&T Invitational at Rolla, Mo.: UAM at Missouri S&T, 10:30 a.m.; UAM vs. Purdue-Northwest, 4 p.m.

Women’s college soccer

UAPB at Lyon College, 2 p.m.