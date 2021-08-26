VOLLEYBALL

UCA cancels season-opening trip

The University of Central Arkansas announced Wednesday that it will not travel to the Bearkat Invitational in Huntsville, Texas, this weekend because of contact tracing for covid-19 within the program.

UCA was scheduled to play San Diego State and Houston Baptist on Friday, then wrap up play against host Sam Houston State on Saturday. Instead, the Sugar Bears will open the season against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock as they host the UCA Invitational on Sept. 2-4.

SOCCER

UALR women's match postponed

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock women's game in Itta Bena, Miss., against Mississippi Valley State on Friday was postponed Wednesday because of positive covid-19 results within the Devilette program.

The two teams will try to reschedule the match later this season, according to a UALR news release. The Trojans will open their season against UCA on Sunday at the Coleman Sports Complex in Little Rock.

Cayo's goal gives Scots victory

Jorge Cayo's goal in the 58th minute Wednesday gave the Lyon College men's team a 1-0 victory over LSU-Alexandria in Texarkana, Texas.

Leo Galdino was credited with an assist on Cayo's goal, which was the only shot taken by either team in the second half. The Scots outshot the Generals 4-1 overall, and Tom Baynard-Smith recorded three saves.

Lyon will host LSU-Shreveport for its home opener Saturday at 5 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

Top street stocks head to Batesville

Many of the region's top dirt street stock drivers will be at Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove tonight, Friday and Saturday for the annual Schoenfeld Headers Mid-America Street Stock Championship. Saturday night's main event will pay $10,000 to win and $800 to start.

The event begins tonight with practice and time trials. On Friday night, there will be heat races for the street stocks as well as complete cards for the track's IMCA modified, IMCA stock car, hobby stock, front-wheel drive and cruiser divisions. On Saturday night, there will be a full event for the hobby stocks, as well as last-chance qualifiers and the 50-lap main event for the street stocks.

Grandstand admission tonight is free. It is $12 for adults Friday night and $20 Saturday night. Children ages 14 and under get in free each night. Pit passes are $30 tonight, and $35 Friday night and Saturday night.

Racing begins at 7:30 p.m. each night.

-- Steve Rogers

GOLF

ASGA fundraising scramble set for Sept. 13

The Arkansas State Golf Association will host its sixth annual fundraising scramble to benefit the ASGA Scholarship Program and junior golf on Sept. 13 at Rebsamen Park Golf Course in Little Rock.

The event is open to all golfers -- amateur or professional. There will be a barbecue lunch served before a noon shotgun start. An awards ceremony will be held afterward for winners in multiple flights and closest-to-the-pin prizes. Raffles and other giveaways also will be available.

Sign up online at asga.org or call the ASGA office at (501) 455-2742. Team and other sponsorships are available by calling (501) 519-5291 or by emailing jay@asga.org.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services