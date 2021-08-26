State to provide $3 million to clean up Bethel Heights wastewater plant

SPRINGDALE -- The city's Water and Sewer Commission will receive $3 million from the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission for final cleanup of the Bethel Heights wastewater treatment plants.

The money also will allow for improvements to Springdale's infrastructure in the area, said Heath Ward, executive director of Springdale Water Utilities.

The Water and Sewer Commission on Wednesday unanimously agreed to a $1 million loan, which won't have to be repaid, and a $2 million loan with 1% interest over 10 years. The utility agreed to a $2.2 million payback on $3 million in loans.

The offer means the state has approved the utility's plan for cleanup. The commission will vote on the measure Sept. 15.

The city of Bethel Heights was annexed into Springdale on Aug. 21, 2020, after voters in both towns approved the measure by 70%.

At issue was the Bethel Heights wastewater treatment system, which for at least 10 years the city had operated out of compliance with its license with the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality and continued to do so after orders from the state to fix the system and roughly $100,000 in fines.

Wastewater would pool at the surface of the city's two wastewater treatment plants and in the yards of those living next to the treatment plant on Lincoln Street.

The area that formerly was Bethel Heights has been a part of the Springdale utility's master plan for many years, Ward said. The utility will use the money remaining after cleanup to improve the Springdale sewer infrastructure and increase sewer capacity to the area.

The utility will install a trunk line for residential, commercial and industrial developments to access. The area sits just north of Springdale industrial property along Kendrick Avenue.

"It's the right thing to do for the future," Ward said.

The Springdale utility provided water service to Bethel Heights' 3,000 residents and businesses before the wastewater treatment issues.

The Springdale water utility within a month of the annexation had built a temporary sewer line to carry the wastewater in the annexed area to the Springdale Waste Water Treatment Plant and closed the Bethel Heights system.

The utility will bury the temporary line with the money from the state, Ward said.

"There's been no problem, but we do need to get it buried," he said.

Lawrence Bowen, who lives next door to the Lincoln Street treatment plant, sparked the investigation into the former city's wastewater system with a complaint to the Environmental Quality department in April 2019. The water pooling in his and his son's yards and the associated stench kept the family from enjoying their land, their grandchildren from playing outside and cattle from grazing in his field, he said.

Bethel Heights' system was designed to partially treat wastewater before slowly dispersing it underground into fields at the plants, leaving the earth to complete the treatment.

"We're enjoying our patio now," said Bowen in a phone call Wednesday. "We can sit out there and drink tea now that we don't have that smell."

Springdale Water Utilities would start the remediation by pumping fluid out of all the tanks at former Bethel Heights wastewater plants on Lincoln and North Oak streets.

"It's just sitting there, but it's contained. It's not hurting anything," Ward said.

Then the utility staff would remove all the tanks, pods and pipes from the ground, filling the underground chambers as needed.

"Once that is done, we will map the areas and file them at the Benton County Courthouse, so future owners will know that stuff is there," Ward said. The nearly 3 square miles that made up the former city lie in Benton County.

The north facility treatment includes a building which the utility will use to store equipment and supplies for use in the annexed area, he added.

Springdale will determine the land's future use, or the city might decide to sell it, Ward said.

The state division in June 2019 asked the utility to place a moratorium on new water service to any customer connected to the Bethel Heights sewer system. The moratorium was lifted when the treatment plants were closed.