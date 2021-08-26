State's covid hospitalizations, ventilator use fall; more vaccinations reported

The number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals, on ventilators and in intensive care all fell Thursday while the state's count of cases rose by 2,318.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 32, to 6,806.

The number of vaccine doses providers reported having administered rose by 31,544, the third-largest one-day increase since at least January.

However, Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said the increase included some "data cleanup" and delayed entry of doses that were given earlier.

After rising by just one on Wednesday, the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients fell by 43, to 1,325, its lowest level since Aug. 8.

The number on Wednesday was down by 134 from its all-time high on Aug. 16 and smaller by 46 than its peak in January during the state's winter surge.

The number of covid-19 patients who were on ventilators fell from an all-time high of 354 on Wednesday to 352.

After rising to a record 558 on Monday, the number of virus patients who were in intensive care fell for the third day in a row, going from from 534 on Wednesday to 528.

Both the number of covid-19 patients who were on ventilators and in intensive care remained well above their January peaks, which were 268 for the number on ventilators and 458 for the number in intensive care.

The number of intensive care unit beds that were unoccupied statewide rose by three, to 30, with covid-19 patients continuing to make up about 49% of all the state's patients who were in intensive care.

The increase in cases was smaller by more than 1,200 than the one the previous Thursday.

As a result the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 2,066, its lowest level since the week ending Aug. 3 and down from a nearly seven-month high of 2,351 the week ending Aug. 7.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 12, to 23,575.

