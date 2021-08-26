Striper survival a world concern

Striped bass are saltwater fish that spawn in freshwater, but inland propagation and stocking programs like we have in Arkansas might ensure their survival.

Early this year, Stripers Forever asked the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission for a 10-year moratorium on harvesting striped bass offshore from Maine to North Carolina, including Chesapeake Bay. Saltwater recreational anglers revere Atlantic striped bass, but stripers are also highly prized food fish, so commercial anglers take a heavy toll.

To reduce pressure on the coastal striper fishery, Stripers Forever is also asking the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission to designate striped bass as a game fish, which would eliminate their commercial harvest.

This, coupled with the proposed harvest moratorium, would limit all Atlantic Coast striper fishing to catch and release.

Inspiring these proposals is a dramatic decrease in coastal striped bass numbers. Stripers were very scarce in the 1980s, but they rebounded to relative abundance in the early 2000s. Now they are declining. According to an article published on March 9 in Field & Stream, the female spawning stock biomass has been below the sustainability threshold since 2013.

According to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, commercial fishermen averaged landing 6.8 million pounds (1 million fish) of Atlantic striped bass annually from 2004-14. From 2015-19, commercial landings decreased to 4.7 million pounds, or 619,000 fish. Sixty percent of commercial landings occur in Chesapeake Bay.

From 2004-14, recreational anglers harvested an average of 4.6 million fish per year. It dropped to about 2.8 million fish annually from 2015-19 due to more restrictive regulations.

According to the the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, most recreational striper anglers release their fish, but many fish die afterward. Since 1990, about 90% of total annual striped bass catch is released alive, but an estimated 9% die "as result of the fishing interaction," according to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.

In 2019, recreational anglers caught an estimated 30.9 million fish. They kept 2.2 million, and about 2.59 million died after being released.

We see a similar phenomenon in Arkansas, especially in summer. Stripers that are hooked in cold, deep water experience considerable stress being fought through increasingly warm water. After a bout of often rough handling, many stripers are released without proper revitalization procedures and die fairly quickly. Those are usually small stripers that anglers deem unworthy for mounting. However, anglers should keep and eat those fish because their vulnerability to delayed mortality.

Stripers are not native to Arkansas, but the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has stocked them in several lakes for many years, including lakes Ouachita, Hamilton and Beaver. The Missouri Department of Conservation stocks them in Bull Shoals, which benefits Arkansas anglers.

So, could inland reproduction facilities help restore Atlantic striper fishing stocks? Mike Freeze, owner of Keo Fish Farm and a former member of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, said yes, but only if the fish farms are on the coast.

"That's exactly what they all do in the salmon industry," said Freeze, who specializes in raising white bass/striped bass hybrids. "Sixty to seventy percent of so-called 'wild-caught' salmon are hatched in hatcheries in Alaska. If they're going to do that, it would have to be done along the seaboard. The hatcheries would have to be there along the coast because striped bass imprint on rivers they're released in."

Freeze said all oceanic fish stocks are being harvested at maximum capacity to feed an ever-increasing world population. He said that the United States must get more progressive and begin permitting fish aquaculture. That would be better for the industry, Freeze said, because commercially raised fish bring higher prices than wild caught.

"We've been fishing the oceans at maximum capability for 10 or 12 years," Freeze said. "There's not another species or ocean we can fish that we're not already fishing. If we're going to restrict commercial harvest of those fish [stripers], we need to look at allowing commercial interests to get into aquaculture. Other countries farm the ocean, but we can't get a permit to do that anywhere in the U.S."

Alaska salmon hatcheries get around it on a nonprofit basis, Freeze said.