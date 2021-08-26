Suit fears wind farm off coast a risk to rare whales

BOSTON -- The construction of dozens of wind turbines off the coast of Nantucket threatens the survival of a dwindling number of endangered Northern Atlantic right whales that inhabit the waters, a group of residents on the affluent resort island in Massachusetts argue in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday.

ACK Residents Against Turbines said Vineyard Wind's proposed project of some 60 turbines 14 miles south of the island is in a crucial area for foraging and nursing for the species, which researchers estimate number less than 400.

Mary Chalke, a Nantucket resident and member of the opposition group, said the lawsuit isn't just about Vineyard Wind, but other turbine projects also in the pipeline up and down the Eastern Seaboard.

"We all want renewable energy," she said after the group filed the suit in Boston federal court. "This represents the transformation and industrialization of a pristine natural environment."

The Nantucket group, whose name references the three-letter code for the island's airport, is the latest effort opposed to large scale wind projects.

Fishermen who ply the lucrative waters from New Bedford, Mass., to Montauk, New York, have long worried about the potential impacts to their livelihood.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which are named in the suit, declined to comment, citing the pending litigation. Vineyard Wind, a joint project of a Danish company and a U.S. subsidiary of the Spanish energy giant, Iberdrola, also declined to comment.

But the American Clean Power Association, a group that represents renewable-energy companies, stressed the project has undergone a lengthy environmental review, permitting and public comment process.

Approved in May, the nearly $3 billion, 800-megawatt project would be the first utility-scale wind power development in federal waters. It is to become operational in 2023 and create enough electricity to power 400,000 homes.

FILE — In this Aug. 15, 2016, file photo, a lift boat, right, that serves as a work platform, assembles a wind turbine off Block Island, R.I. A group from the island of Nantucket, Mass., called ACK Residents Against Turbines, filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, to block the construction of dozens of wind turbines off the coast of Nantucket and nearby Martha's Vineyard. The group say Vineyard Wind's proposed project poses a risk to the endangered Northern Atlantic right whale. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)