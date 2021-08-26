Summer 2021 in good news: lost pets return home; live theater starts up again; Arkansas Olympians bring home medals

When summer started, it looked like covid-19 was almost in the rearview mirror and life would begin returning to normal. But as we’ve learned in the past 18 months, we need to expect the unexpected, and the summer of 2021 was no exception. It brought several of its own surprises, including the delta variant, a crisis in Afghanistan, political frustrations and dangerous weather conditions.

However, there was plenty of good news sprinkled in: the return of live theater, lost pets’ homecomings and an exciting Olympics for the U.S. and for Arkansas. Here’s a list of some of our happiest headlines from this summer.

Animals inject some paws-tivity into the news cycle

On April 9, 2011, Razzle the miniature schnauzer meandered away from his home and into the Arkansas wilderness. Ten years later, blind and arthritic, he returned to his family in McRae after an animal control officer found him in a California trailer park.

After weeks of searching for Razzle, the family had given up hope, and assumed they would never see their beloved pet again. However, the San Joaquin sheriff's office posted about Razzle on Facebook, and several people came together to get him home. Someone contacted a Heber Springs native living in California who has been working with rescue groups to transport dogs up and down the coast for years, and he agreed to bring Razzle home in his plane.

Once they landed in Heber Springs, Razzle smelled his owner’s hand, stopped and let her pick him up. When the family brought him back to their home and into the same backyard where he escaped, he walked around for a bit. Then, by smell alone, he turned around, walked up the stairs and to the front door where he waited for his family.

In another lost pet adventure, Chelsea Hattaway’s 14-year-old, 85-pound African spurred tortoise, Potato, escaped from her North Little Rock backyard twice this month. The first time, she was found by a neighbor who found her attempting to cross Interstate 40 via the Young Road overpass. Before discovering that Hattaway was the animal’s owner, she kept Potato in her shed for a couple of days, where Potato ate two watermelons.

After the tortoise escaped again by pushing her way through a gate, the Arkansas State Police called Hattaway, who found her on the side of I-40, pulled into her shell.

The backyard is now completely secured, and Hattaway is looking into getting new fences to prevent future escapes.

Luckily, the twin pygmy slow lorises born in June at the Little Rock Zoo have remained safe and sound at the zoo. Pygmy slow lorises are an endangered species, and their birth was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan Program.

The public voted on the lorises’ names from three sets of options. The girl will be named “Nova” and the boy will be called “Sol.” A news release said the chosen names “celebrate the elements of space and sky,” a nod to the species’ nocturnal nature.

I-40 bridge reopened early

The reopening of the I-40 bridge isn’t as adorable as lost pets returning home, but it is exciting after months of repairs. It reopened four days earlier than planned on Aug. 3.

The 3-mile Hernando de Soto bridge closed on May 11, when a crack was discovered in one of the steel beams. During the closure, traffic was rerouted to the I-55 Memphis and Arkansas bridge, three miles to the south and about 20 years older.

The I-40 bridge spanning the Mississippi River connects Memphis and West Memphis, and is part of a major freight corridor. Now, anyone can drive across the bridge, saving travelers, commuters and commercial trucks from taking the long way across the river.

Live theater returns to the stage

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre brought back live theater by holding their first two productions of 2021 outside. Theatergoers watched “Marie & Rosetta” in a tent in War Memorial Park, where it ran for two weeks.

The 90-minute show was directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, who will make his Broadway debut in October in “Thoughts of a Colored Man.”

The Rep followed “Marie & Rosetta” with the world premiere of “Primating,” a romantic comedy that focuses on a primatologist and the way it affects his relationships with colleagues and visitors at his research camp. In order to immerse audience members, the play is being staged at the Little Rock Zoo in the Civitan Pavilion.

Argenta Community Theater returned earlier this month, performing “Pippin” for fully-vaccinated audiences. “Steel Magnolias” will be the next production, beginning in mid-September.

Arkansas Olympians bring home medals from Tokyo

The Olympics brought a much needed distraction while the delta variant surged, providing hours of entertainment. Over 19 athletes who competed have ties to Arkansas, from Razorbacks to Arkansas Travelers, representing several countries.

Kayle Browning, an Arkansas native and University of Central Arkansas graduate, won the silver medal in women’s trap shooting at the Asaka Shooting Range. She also competed in the mixed-trap competition, but did not win a medal.

2016 Olympic champion Ryan Crouser defended his title in Tokyo after breaking the world record during the U.S. Olympic Trials in June. Crouser is a volunteer assistant for the University of Arkansas’ track and field program.

After he won, beating his own Olympic record, he pulled out a piece of paper that read “Grandpa. We did it. 2020 Olympic Champion!” Crouser’s grandfather died shortly before the Olympics, and the athlete’s win was a tribute to him, as it is where he first tried throwing the heavy metal ball used in the sport.

"To lose him the week before the Olympics was obviously sad," Crouser said. "But I feel like he was able to be here in spirit."

Kelsey Plum, a graduate assistant for the University of Arkansas’ women’s basketball team, won a gold medal with the women’s 3x3 basketball team.