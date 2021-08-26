Supporters attend vigil for Doyle

BELLA VISTA -- A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista for Barbara Doyle, who has been missing since Aug. 12.

The 74-year-old woman with possible dementia went missing hours after her husband dropped her off at Brookfield Assisted Living Center, as he was about to be out of town for a few days. Personnel from 12 agencies have scoured the area where she was last seen, and a private donor has set up a $10,000 reward for information leading to her safe return.

On Wednesday night, pastor Barnabas Maria Susai welcomed the crowd gathered at the church, saying they should put their trust in that God might find Barbara and bring her back safely. He expressed his hope that God would bless and reward police personnel for their hours of work.

Barbara Doyle's son, Chris, of Steubenville, Ohio, led a candlelight rosary. Following the rosary, Barbara Doyle's husband, Jack, spoke to those gathered.

"I continue to be overwhelmed by the support we have received," he said. "We get asked all the time, 'What can we do?' The best thing is what we're doing right now, and that is to pray."

He said he did not think God would want Barbara to suffer, so he believed she was not. He said he did not think God would want the family to go on indefinitely without an answer, so he believed they would find out something. He asked everyone to pray for her safe return, and thanked the Morgan Nick Foundation for its help in trying to find Barbara.

Following the service, Chris Doyle said, "This has been incredibly difficult. It will be two weeks (Thursday). The hardest part for me is at night because I wonder where she's placing her head."

He continued, "I hope someone has found her, has helped her and just hasn't made the connection yet that she's missing and that person will help her get home."

His brother, Kevin Doyle of Kansas City, Kan., said, "Waiting is hard. Just waiting and hoping. We have no information, so we just try to do the best we can to keep everybody aware. The support and prayers we get from everybody is incredible."

Jack Doyle said, "Words can't express how much we appreciate people's support. It's been frustrating for us and the police that all this effort hasn't yielded any results. We'll see what God's plan is. We know he'll answer our prayers. We're not giving up hope. We still have faith."

He asked people to call the police if they see or hear anything, no matter how minor, because "they'll run down any lead to help them solve this."