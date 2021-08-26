Syria oil spill rolls into coastal town

DAMASCUS, Syria — An oil spill caused by leakage from a power plant inside one of Syria’s oil refineries is spreading along the coast of the Mediterranean country, Syria’s state news agency said and satellite photos showed Wednesday.

SANA said the spill reached the coastal town of Jableh, about 12 miles north of the refinery in the town of Baniyas, adding that Syria’s environmental department and the municipality of the coastal province of Latakia have placed all concerned departments on alert. It said work is underway to clean the coast in the rocky areas.

A day earlier, Syria’s government said that maintenance teams at Baniyas Thermal Station had brought a fuel leakage from one of the tanks under control.

Satellite images from Planet Labs Inc. on Wednesday showed what appeared to be a large oil spill stretching out over nearly 10 square miles. An image from Monday showed no sign of the slick, suggesting whatever happened to cause the spill happened later.

Syria’s oil resources are mostly outside government-controlled areas but its two refineries are under government control and operating.