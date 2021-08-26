THIS WEEK'S HIGH SCHOOL MATCHUPS

Friday's Games

LIBERTY (MO.) NORTH AT BENTONVILLE HIGH

Tiger Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS First game of the season for both teams.

ON THE AIR www.bentonvillesportsnetwork.com

BETWEEN THE LINES Liberty North finished 9-3 and reached the Missouri Class 6 semifinals before losing to the eventual state champion. ... LB Melvin Laster started every game last year as a freshman and already has offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri. ... Bentonville is no stranger to games against teams from Missouri. Kansas City Rockhurst has been a traditional opponent, and the Tigers also played Fort Zumwalt West in the past as well. ... Drew Wright settles in as Bentonville's starting quarterback with a number of weapons at his disposal. Tennessee commit Chas Nimrod and Cooper Smith handle the receiving, while Josh Ficklin, Sean Anderson and Chris Collier-Surly give the Tigers a stable of tailbacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Liberty North -- RB Cayden Arzola (Sr., 5-11, 205); QB Sam VanDyne (Jr., 6-3, 205); MLB Melvin Laster (So., 6-2, 235).; NT Darius Pahmahmie (So., 6-2, 290). Bentonville -- QB Drew Wright (Sr., 6-3, 200); RB Josh Ficklin (Jr., 5-10, 200), WR Chas Nimrod (Sr., 6-3, 185), WR Cooper Smith (Sr., 6-0, 170).

-- Henry Apple

MANSFIELD, TEXAS at BENTONVILLE WEST

Wolverine Stadium, Centerton

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS First game of the season for both teams.

ON THE AIR www.bentonvillesportsnetwork.com

BETWEEN THE LINES Mansfield was 4-6 last year, while West finished 6-4 and had its playoff game halted because of coronavirus protocol and quarantine procedures. ... Cayden Cutler was the Tigers' leading receiver last year with 22 catches for 256 yards and a TD, but also threw two passes for 69 yards and a score. ... For the third time in his six seasons at West, coach Bryan Pratt will start the second with a sophomore quarterback -- Jake Casey, who engineered a 90-yard scoring drive in last week's scrimmage against Fort Smith Northside. ... Linebacker Braden Jones and defensive back Nick Bell lead West's defense, which shut down Northside after the Grizzlies scored on the sixth play of the scrimmage.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Mansfield -- WR Cayden Cutler (Sr., 5-10, 190), RB Ethan Kazouh (Jr., 6-0, 201); DL Gus Fleming-Wood (Jr., 5-10, 235), DB Jayden Jefferson (Jr., 5-9, 163). West -- WR Carson Morgan (Jr., 6-1, 195), WR Ty Durham (Jr., 6-0, 175), DB Nick Bell (Jr., 5-9, 160), LB Braden Jones (Jr., 6-1, 190).

-- Henry Apple

CONWAY AT FAYETTEVILLE

Harmon Field, Fayetteville

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Season-opener for both teams

ON THE AIR Live stream at www.fhsbulldogs.com.

BETWEEN THE LINES Tonight's game is a rematch from last year when Conway won 38-21. ... Conway returns six offensive and six defensive starters from a team that finished 8-4 overall and third in the 7A-Central. ... Fayetteville returns seven offensive and eight defensive starters from a team that finished 4-6 overall and second in the 7A-West. ... Fayetteville receiver Isaiah Sategna is committed to Oregon and linebacker Kaden Henley is committed to Indiana. The Bulldogs recently added linebacker Manu Turner, a transfer from Ohio who is committed to Arkansas.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Fayetteville -- QB Bladen Fike (Sr., 6-2, 190), WR Isaiah Sategna (Sr., 5-11, 165), LB Kaiden Turner (Sr., 6-2, 220), LB Manu Turner (Sr., 6-3, 225), WR Dylan Kittell (Sr., 5-10, 175), DE Jayson Johnson (Sr., 6-2, 215). Conway -- WR Manny Smith (Sr., 5-8, 165), WR Jamarion Carr (Jr., 5-10, 170), DL Kelgin Thomas (Jr., 6-1, 280), LB Jayden Robinson (Jr., 5-10, 165).

-- Rick Fires

GREENWOOD AT MUSKOGEE, OKLA.

Muskogee Athletic Complex

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Season-opener for both teams

ON THE AIR Live streamed at Greenwooddogpound.com

BETWEEN THE LINES Hunter Houston takes over at quarterback for Greenwood after playing in six varsity games last year and passing for over 500 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore backup. ... Houston will rely plenty on Luke Brewer, an all-conference receiver who caught 60 passes for 921 yards and 13 touchdowns last year. ... Muskogee promoted defensive coordinator Travis Hill to head coach in January after the Roughers finished 0-7 last year, including a 41-0 defeat to Bentonville West. ... Muskogee scored only 82 points while allowing 265 in seven games last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Greenwood -- WR Luke Brewer (Sr., 6-1, 185), CB Colin Daggett (Sr., 5-11, 165), LB Parker Gill (Sr., 6-0, 220), LB Colt Owenby (Sr., 6-1, 195), QB Hunter Houston (Jr., 6-1, 170). Muskogee -- DL Devon Whitfield (Sr., 6-0, 215), NG LaShawn Manns (Sr., 5-9, 220), LB Hunter Hess (Sr., 6-0, 205), QB Jamarian Ficklin (Fr., 5-11, 160).

-- Rick Fires

SILOAM SPRINGS AT ROGERS HIGH

Whitey Smith Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS First game of the season for both teams.

ON THE AIR www.siloamspringsathletics.com; KURM-790 AM and RHSTV Livestream

BETWEEN THE LINES Siloam Springs multi-threat quarterback Hunter Talley, a Class 6A all-state selection, leads the Siloam Springs offense, after rushing for 629 yards and 13 touchdowns and throwing for 1,752 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2020. ... Panthers offensive lineman Jace Sutulovich has committed to play at Air Force Academy. Former Siloam Springs QB standout Chad Harbison takes over as head coach at Rogers after being the offensive coordinator last season. ... All-Conference wide receiver Noah Goodshield moves to quarterback. ... Josh Sheperd rushed for 621 yards and 10 touchdowns last season for the Mounties.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Siloam Springs -- QB Hunter Talley (Sr., 6-4, 200); TE Brendan Lashley (Sr., 6-2, 208); OL Jace Sutulovich (Sr., 6-2, 286); DL J.P. Wills (Sr., 5-7, 237. Rogers -- QB Noah Goodshield (Sr., 5-9, 165); RB Josh Shepherd (Sr., 5-11, 170); WR Kade Seldomridge (Sr., 5-7, 150); TE Joel Garner (Sr., 6-5, 210).

-- Graham Thomas

Shiloh Christian at Pea Ridge

Blackhawks Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS First game of the season for both teams.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed at shilohsaints.org

BETWEEN THE LINES The defending state champion Saints return a number of key players including all-state LB Kaden Henley, who has committed to Arkansas, and QB Eli Wisdom, who has an offer from Central Florida. ... Shiloh Christian's defensive front will be a team strength this season, led by juniors Thomas Reece and Cooper Dar. ... Pea Ridge coach Brey Cook makes his coaching debut. ... The Blackhawks will lean on RB Joe Adams, who rushed for more than 700 yards last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Shiloh Christian -- WR Cooper Hutchinson (Sr., 5-11, 185), QB Eli Wisdom (Jr., 6-0, 175), LB Kaden Henley (Sr., 6-3, 225), Ben Baker (Sr., 5-7, 170). Pea Ridge -- QB Gavin Dixon (So., 6-1, 170), RB Joe Adams (Sr., 6-2, 195), LB Malachi Bierman (Jr., 5-9, 190), DB Caleb Niel (Sr., 6-0, 175).

-- Chip Souza

Van Buren at Springdale

Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS First game of the season for both teams.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on the Springdale Public School's web page

BETWEEN THE LINES Van Buren graduated the bulk of its key playmakers from last season. ... The Pointers will look to junior WR/DB Malachi Henry to provide explosive plays, and senior RB Dominic Galvan rushed for more than 400 yards in 2020. ... Springdale coach Brett Hobbs, the former Red'Dog all-state linebacker, makes his coaching debut. ... Red'Dogs senior QB Landon Phipps passed for 1,400 yards a year ago.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Van Buren -- RB Dominic Galvan (Sr., Sr., 5-9, 150), WR Connor Brady (Sr., 6-3, 195), WR/DB Malachi Henry (Jr., 6-1, 175), DE Owen Lee (Sr., 5-11, 210). Springdale -- QB Landon Phipps (Sr., 6-1, 190), RB Da'Von Sparks (Sr., 5-8, 170), OL Isaac Cooper (Sr., 5-11, 240), DB Ricardo Gonzalez (Sr., 5-8, 170).

-- Chip Souza

Saturday's Game

Springdale Har-Ber at McKinney, Texas

MISD Stadium

KICKOFF 7:30 p.m.

RECORDS First game of the season for both teams.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on the Springdale Public Schools web page.

BETWEEN THE LINES Har-Ber returns seven offensive starters, led by all-state RB Hudson Brewer, who rushed for 1,500 yards and 16 TDs last season. ... The Wildcats will be a run-heavy team behind senior all-state OL Jack Struebing. ... McKinney was 5-5 last season and returns four starters each way, led by RB Sheldon King. ... The Lions will be a young team with a number of sophomores filling key roles.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Har-Ber -- RB Hudson Brewer (Jr., Jr., 6-2, 190), OL Jack Struebing (Sr., 6-3, 270), WR Drue McClendon (Sr., 6-0, 170), DB Britt Wittschen (Jr., 5-7, 170). McKinney -- RB Sheldon King (Jr., 5-9, 170), DE Tanner Call (Sr., 6-3, 240), ATH Mekhi Frazier (Sr., 6-1, 185), WR Dylan Rhodes (Sr., 6-1, 170).

-- Chip Souza