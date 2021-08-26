Traffic court to begin trying to clear backlog

Little Rock’s Traffic Court will begin going through the backlog of cases caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.

The court will offer several options and payment plans to take care of outstanding cases, starting Wednesday.

Those who had trials set from March 2020 to May this year and missed the dates will have new trials set on the first and third Monday of each month, the release said. People who missed those dates are encouraged to contact the court by phone or email to arrange a new date.

On the second and fourth Monday, the court will preside over scheduled arraignments.

Between 8:30. and 10 a.m. on Fridays, the court will take walk-in arraignments for those who missed their court dates because the building was closed.

Defendants also will have access to a Leniency Plan Payment Program and must inquire in person about payment options.

The court can be reached at TrafficCourtContact@littlerock.gov or at (501) 371-4733.