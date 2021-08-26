TRAVELERS 4, HOOKS 3

A throwing error by Corpus Christi right fielder Matthew Barefoot led to two of Arkansas' three runs in the second inning Wednesday as the Travelers held on for the victory against the Hooks in front of 2,571 fans at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Jake Scheiner drew a bases-loaded walk in the first and Stephen Wrenn hit a solo home run -- his seventh of the season -- to fight field before Barefoot's error. The Hooks made up ground in the fifth when Corey Julks reached on a fielding error by Scheiner that allowed Barefoot to score. Alex McKenna then hit a two-run single to left field to cut the lead to 4-3.

Corpus Christi had a chance to take the lead in the ninth inning but failed to capitalize on the opportunity. Travs reliever Michael Stryffeler issued walks to Yorbin Ceuta, Julks and Joe Perez to start the inning but rallied to strike out Alex McKenna looking while Scott Schreiber and Emmanuel Valdez struck out swinging to end the game.

Shortstop Patrick Frick was the only Arkansas player with multiple hits, going 2 for 4 from the leadoff spot. Travs starter Emerson Hancock (1-1) earned the victory after allowing all 3 Corpus Christi runs -- 2 of them earned -- on 5 hits with 3 walks and 5 strikeouts over 5 innings. Stryffeler earned his seventh save of the season.