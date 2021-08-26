Two people killed in state accidents

A Texarkana, Texas, man died Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Baxter County, according to a news release from the Baxter County sheriff's office.

Terry Lee Snavely, 65, was driving a 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer rig eastbound on Tracy Ferry Road at 10:11 a.m. when the truck ran off the road and struck a tree, the release said. He was taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center, but died from his injuries, the release said.

Approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from the truck, according to the release.

A 43-year-old Springdale woman died Monday night when she was crossing a street against a red light, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Trista J. Marion was crossing South Thompson Street at U.S. 71 at 11:22 p.m. when she was hit by a 2017 Nissan, which was traveling southbound on U.S. 71 with a green light, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the incident were clear and dry, according to the report. The Springdale Police Department investigated the incident.