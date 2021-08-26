UAPB professor co-editor of book

Professor Christopher C. Mathis Jr. of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is co-editor of the recently published book, "Empowering Women in a Global Eco-Village."

Mathis is the assistant dean of research and the associate research director for the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences, according to a news release.

The book, co-edited by professor Cassandra Sligh Conway at South Carolina State University, offers readers "insight into how interviewing women regarding their lived experiences within a culture, situation or observation can provide a vehicle for women to be heard accurately and with intention," according to the book cover.

Divided into two parts, Part I of the book is laying the groundwork: historical background and research on working with human subjects; and Part II is the lived experience: how research helps one's understanding of real issues women face.

Mathis also is a co-contributing author of one of the book's chapters, Building on Phenomenological Research. The book is recommended as "an ideal text for scholars at all levels who wish to improve their research practices and empower individuals around the world."

In his assistant dean/professor position, Mathis supports the management of the Evans-Allen Research Program and the Capacity Building Grants, as well as other research and scholarly opportunities at UAPB, according to the release.