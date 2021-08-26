Wheelchair-accessible swing installed at Pineville's Myers Park

PINEVILLE, Mo. -- Myers Park, located in Pineville, Mo., is one step closer to becoming an all-inclusive park after a wheelchair-accessible swing was installed Aug. 9.

The swing, which was made through the Building Communities for Better Health Grant, is the first of multiple updates to be made in the park.

Kayla Langford, A Building Communities for Better Health coordinator, said the closest park to offer a wheelchair-accessible swing is in Bentonville. Langford added that she's excited to see the park making progress.

"Me and [Mayor Gregg Sweeten] are so excited," Langford said. "We made a Facebook post about the swing and residents are tagging their friends with handicapped kids to come play at our park."

Langford said the swing is a huge accomplishment for Pineville, allowing all children to swing and have fun with their friends. Langford said additional all-inclusive items to be added to the park are a handicap-accessible water fountain, more padding to be placed over rocks, making it easier for handicapped children to navigate through the park, and additional sensory items. Langford said she's thankful for the city because some of the items were purchased through the grant and some by the city.

Becky Davis, a Pineville City Council member, said the update in the park shows commitment to all children in the area. Davis said she feels passionate about the updates made in the park as a handicapped child in her mother's family would be able to greatly benefit from the wheelchair-accessible swing.

"I just feel like it shows our determination to be there for all kids," Davis said. "I'm just delighted we have something to offer to children who don't have access to that kind of pleasure because of their situation."

Davis said Pineville is a family-friendly and child-friendly town, and she said she feels the new swing makes Pineville even more child-friendly.

"I'm really proud of our city park," Davis said. "It's used a lot, and we try to keep it safe and clean, and it's there for the children."

Myers Park will soon receive a wheelchair-accessible water fountain which was donated by a community member. Any community members who wish to get involved in future initiatives at the park can find more information on the McDonald County Health Department website.