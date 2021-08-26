Wildcats to face rival Zebras in first game

This time last year, the Watson Chapel Wildcats faced a challenging season before they even took the field.

The impact of covid-19 led to the cancellation of Watson Chapel's game against the Pine Bluff Zebras. A year later, a vaccine to fight the disease has been fully approved but the pandemic has regained fuel thanks to newly discovered variants.

As long as both teams remain healthy, the rivalry will go on Friday night at Pine Bluff High School's Jordan Stadium, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

"Our kids, it's most definitely a rivalry with them," eighth-year Wildcats Coach Jared Dutton said. "They see it as 'the' rivalry. I've always seen us and White Hall as a bigger rivalry, just because it means more. It's conference."

Recent classification numbers from the Arkansas Activities Association revealed Pine Bluff will drop to Class 5A for football, meaning the Zebras, Wildcats and Bulldogs likely will become conference foes starting next fall.

But for now, city pride is all that stands at stake as another chance as kickoff approaches. Watson Chapel won the most recent meeting, 39-33, in 2019, after the 2018 game ended in a 14-14 tie. That ended an eight-year streak of Zebra dominance in the series.

Remaining cautiously optimistic about a successful start, Dutton has also been concerned about finding depth throughout his team, which has 42 players on its roster.

And like many teams, the Wildcats are not immune to using key players on both sides of the ball.

Sophomores Marquez Brentley and Akyell Madison will take turns under center Friday, Dutton said, with senior Rocky Foster and Robert Brown expected to make a majority of the carries and juniors Torren Jackson, Thomas Knowles and Daniel Nelson lining up on the perimeter along with sophomore K.J. Ferguson.

Of those starters, Brown and Foster will see time as linebacker, and Madison and Jackson will play in the secondary.

Standouts like seniors Earnest Harris, Lamar Jefferson and Corlis Evans will be called on for duty on both the offensive and defensive lines.

"It's one of the things to where you try to play at a high level of 5A football," Dutton said. "You can have guys spend time on both sides of the football, but you can have the same four, five or six go both ways, and it just gets tough. I'm not saying it can't be done, but it just gets tough.

"Finding depth is key so you don't have them running up and down the field all four quarters."

The Wildcats are also trying to find an identity on offense, Dutton pointed out.

In an Aug. 17 scrimmage at Star City, Dutton liked how his defense played, adding he didn't think either team earned a first down. But his offense struggled, he said, pointing out defense is typically ahead of offense in the preseason.

"We've got to find our identity," Dutton said. "It's one of those things where we feel we're fairly decent up front. We did not get after it against Star City, so that really hurt us."

Since then, Dutton said, the Wildcats have put together good practices and gotten into game preparation while battling the scorching heat.

"In football, you've always got to look at being your best at the end of the year," Dutton said. "That's the long-term goal. We're still trying to tweak some things. You may have some guys in places where they're not going to finish the year at. We're starting with a two-quarterback system. We may definitely not end the year with that. It's just what we see right now as our best and what we can do."

On Friday: How the Zebras prepare for kickoff.

Jefferson County high school football games this week

(All games are nonconference and start at 7 p.m. Friday)

• Watson Chapel at Pine Bluff

• Helena-West Helena Central at Dollarway

• Sheridan at White Hall