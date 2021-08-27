Community briefs

Pfizer vaccinations offered Saturday

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. will offer Pfizer covid-19 vaccinations to anyone 12 and older from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at 1101 Tennessee St.

The health care provider will give the second dose to patients who received their first shot at its Aug. 7 clinic. The clinic will also provide the first dose of the vaccine to any patient who has not received it, according to a news release.

The care system has a medical team to provide community members the covid-19 vaccine. Appointments aren't necessary for this event.

Jefferson Comprehensive Care operates seven clinics in Jefferson and Pulaski counties, where it also offers the covid-19 vaccine and other medical services. Patients may call for an appointment at these sites.

Details: (870) 543-2380.

Boozman kicks off farm tour Monday

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, will launch his annual agriculture tour Monday.

The senator will kick off the weeklong tour in Charleston and continue with stops at farms and facilities across the state, according to a news release. The tour will include stops in Arkansas, Lee, Franklin, Logan, Pope, Faulkner, Garland, Hot Spring, Clark, Lonoke, Jackson, Craighead and Cross counties.

Boozman's agriculture tour will include meetings with ranchers, farmers and other agricultural stakeholders, according to the release.

DeWitt, Star City schools recognized

The Arkansas Department of Education announced that the Jobs for Arkansas Graduates program received the national 5-of-5 Award for 2020.

Twenty-five programs at schools statewide also received 5-of-5 recognition. The Southeast Arkansas honorees include DeWitt High School and Star City High School.

The national recognition marked 15 consecutive years the program has received the honor. The Arkansas program is an affiliate of the Jobs for America's Graduates program and is designed to assist students who are at risk of dropping out of high school, according to a news release.

Details: https://bit.ly/3sfgmHQ.

Governor to speak at 9/11 ceremony

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to speak at the state commemoration of Patriots Day at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, on the steps of the Arkansas Capitol building.

The ceremony is open to the public and will be broadcast via Facebook live at https://www.facebook.com/ADVAVets/ under events, according to a news release from Sue Harper, District 9 Veteran Service Officer.

The state of Arkansas, Arkansas Department of Veteran Affairs, Arkansas Department of Public Safety, EngageAR and the office of U.S. Sen. John Boozman are partnering to recognize Sept. 11. This will be the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Arkansans who died include Nehamon Lyons IV from Pine Bluff, Malissa Y. White from Bald Knob, Sara Elizabeth Low from Batesville, Joni Cesta from Little Rock, Barbara Shaw from Little Rock, Lace Bernard Ivory from Marvell and Jimmy Nevill Storey from Texarkana, according to the release.

Tobacco research grants available

The Minority Research Center on Tobacco & Addictions at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is accepting applications to award four grants up to $9,999 to cover the cost of research. The deadline to apply is Sept. 17.

The research center is offering grants that support researchers who are engaged in evidence-linked research that directly contributes to the elimination of smoking and tobacco use among minority populations, according to a news release.

Grants are available to investigators from Arkansas not-for-profit organizations, including colleges, universities, hospitals, laboratories, research institutions, community-based organizations, voluntary health agencies, health maintenance organizations and other tobacco control groups.

The grant program is supported by the Arkansas Department of Health Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Program with Master Settlement Agreement dollars.

For applications or details, contact Earnette Sullivan, program manager, at sullivane@uapb.edu or (870) 730-1137.