Artistic Visions Collide In Collaborative Program

When the local 10 artists participating in Saturday's performance event at the Momentary in Bentonville were approached about Collision: When Visions Combine, none had any idea what they were agreeing to, reveals Cynthia Post Hunt, programmer for theater and dance at the venue.

"We reached out to each artist and we said, 'Hey, we're doing things, we want you to be part of it. Do you trust us?'" she says with a laugh.

The project is a collaboration between the contemporary arts space and local arts services organization CACHE (Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange). CACHE Project Manager over Creative Development Lisa Marie Evans knew CACHE's artist network, and Post Hunt knew how programs fit into and performances are experienced in the Momentary's space. The two conceived a program with a "game-like quality to it," where artists were paired with each other and with different spaces in the venue.

"It's a merging of their two practices, offering an opportunity to [explore] these spaces where they meld together, and then these spaces where they might conflict," Post Hunt reveals. In the pursuit of furthering variety, programmers asked questions of themselves like "How is movement or music or sound in this collaboration? What do the two artists share?"

"It's this multi-collaboration," Post Hunt points out. "It's a collaboration between the Momentary and CACHE, between the two artists and their practices, between the artists and the space. So there's all these different layers of collaboration that we were interested in."

Each of the pairs will perform a 15-minute set at locations throughout the entire building, and each set will be performed three times during the evening. The parameters were specific, yet minimal Post Hunt explains.

"We encouraged them to think about the pop-up style [of the evening]. So less about an installation, less about taking over a space, but more about the practices. More of the time-based practices that they maintain and how those work together."

Saturday's performances will see the following pairings of local artists: Fernando Valencia and Karen Castleman; Na'Tosha De'Von and Leah Grant; Jeremiah "Baang" Pickett and Nikola Radan; Pura Coco and Robyn Jordan; and Megha P Rao and Jasper Logan.