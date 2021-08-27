Charges added in federal weapons case involving Win Rockefeller's son

A Saline County man accused along with the son of former Lt. Gov. Win Rockefeller with weapons charges related to the possession and transfer of machine guns was arraigned Thursday morning in federal court on a new count of making a false statement to obtain firearms.

Noah Michael Millea, 20, of Benton, was originally charged with two counts of transfer of a machine gun in a seven-count indictment handed up by a federal grand jury on Dec. 1, 2020. The new charge was added in a superseding indictment handed up Aug. 3.

His co-defendant, Louis Henry Rockefeller, 24, of Little Rock, was originally charged with seven counts of transfer of a machine gun. A new count of possession of machine guns was added in the superseding indictment.

Millea pleaded innocent to the new charge during a brief arraignment hearing held Thursday morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe. The magistrate judge ruled that Millea may remain free on bond while the case is adjudicated.

Rockefeller pleaded innocent to the new charge on Aug. 16 and was allowed to remain free on bond after a bond revocation hearing that followed his arraignment.

If found guilty, Millea could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count. Rockefeller also faces a possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count.

Both men are scheduled for jury trial Nov. 22 before U.S. District Judge Lee P. Rudofsky. In his order setting the trial date, Rudofsky directed that no further extension would be granted unless warranted by extraordinary circumstances.

Millea is represented by defense attorney Jason Files of Little Rock. Rockefeller is represented by defense attorneys Lauren Collins and Jessica Duncan Johnston of the Duncan Johnston & Collins law firm in Little Rock and by Blake Hendrix and Annie Depper of Fuqua Campbell PA in Little Rock. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gordon.