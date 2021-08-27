Congressman Womack brings Small Business Tour to Gravette

GRAVETTE -- U.S. Rep. Steve Womack brought his Small Business Tour to Gravette on Aug. 18 with stops at several Gravette businesses.

Womack, R-Ark., joined with Gravette Mayor Kurt Maddox and Steve Harari, president of the Greater Gravette Chamber of Commerce, in visits to various locations. Womack was also accompanied by three staffers from his Washington, D.C., office.

Womack said he regrets that he doesn't get to visit smaller towns like Gravette as often as he would like because of the demands from the larger towns. However, he said he believes small businesses are the backbone of our country's economy and he considers them very important. He said he was happy to see that "you have a lot going on in Gravette." At each stop, he asked questions about the businesses and listened to the owners' concerns.

The tour began at Austin Drug, dropping in to visit pharmacists Ken Austin and his son James Austin and Ken's wife Paulette. After a brief visit with the Austins about business, the pandemic and vaccine distribution, the group walked down the street to Soles Saved and Heels Too, the full-service boot, shoe and leather repair shop which opened in April at 102 Main Street, Suite B. Owner Danny Falk greeted the Congressman warmly with a reminder that Womack had been his mayor when Falk lived in Rogers. Falk introduced his son, Kaiser Falk, and explained that the business was really his son's. He said he was trying to build it up for Kaiser and for a grandson who is interested in shoe repair and he hoped it would be in business for generations to come.

Tour members walked across the street to visit David Henzie, owner of Henzie's Art Studio. David and Wenzie Henzie opened the studio 2½ years ago and closed only briefly after the covid pandemic hit. Womack visited with Henzie about his art classes and his involvement with homeschool groups. He encouraged Henzie to have some of his students enter the annual Congressional Art Competition in which winning artwork is displayed in the United States Capitol.

The final stop on the tour was at Gravette Nutrition, another of Gravette's newest businesses, opened Feb. 1 at 127 Main Street S.E. Womack visited with owner Marisa Crain and a few members of the group enjoyed her healthy meal replacement shakes. Mayor Maddox pointed out the Recreation Parlor just around the corner, a new business opening this weekend at 104 Second Ave. S.E. The business will have a soft opening Saturday and plans a grand opening Sept. 11.