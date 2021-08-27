Marriage Licenses

Rodney Thomas, 47, and Angela Cotton-Armstrong, 47, both of Little Rock.

Brady Bowlin, 26, and Kaylee Green, 24, both of Little Rock.

Emily Sipa, 37, and Rebecca Naegle, 38, both of Little Rock.

Michael Williams-Bunche, 24, and Brandi Leach, 23, both of Little Rock.

Gary Spearmon, 34, and Deidra Moragne, 34, both of Little Rock.

Thomas McClain, 26, and Alexandra Pannell, 25, both of Little Rock.

Brian Wheeler, 49, and Amy Rodriguez, 45, both of Maumelle.

Calvin Grogan, 56, of North Little Rock, and Sarah Anderson, 22, of Bryant.

Elizabeth Allgood, 22, of Sherwood, and William Vanlandingham, 25, of Heber Springs.

Divorces

FILED

21-2800 Elizabeth Brown v. Michael Brown.

21-2801 Lori Pucik v. Derik Pucik.

21-2802 George Harris, III v. Gena Harris.

21-2808 Terry Hawkins v. Alexanderia Hawkins.

21-2810 Juan Rodriguez v. Diana Martinez Rodriguez.

GRANTED

20-1316 Andrea Brown v. Brandon Brown.

20-1839 Justin Wyatt v. Jarnette Lloyd.

20-3119 Jesse Lawson v. Sarah Lawson.

21-474 Angela Boody v. Jay Boody.

21-886 Tamika Williams v. Jeremy Williams.

21-1112 Earl Perkins III v. Latonia Harris Perkins.

21-1357 Allan Taylor v. Iysha Taylor.