Federal drug distribution trial nets Little Rock man eight years in prison

A Little Rock man who pleaded guilty last year to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, oxycodone and marijuana was sentenced to eight years in federal prison Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Brian Miller.

Deaundrey Peoples, 30, was one of 31 people indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 5, 2018, as part of a large scale narcotics-trafficking network that operated between Arkansas and California. The ring, reputedly run by Eric Baldwin and Nicholas Robinson Jr. of Little Rock, was responsible for importing large quantities of methamphetamine into Central Arkansas, according to federal authorities.

As the investigation unfolded in 2017 and 2018, federal authorities intercepted hundreds of drug-trafficking calls, conducted more than a dozen controlled purchases of drugs, and seized nearly 50 pounds of methamphetamine, 25 pounds of marijuana, guns and thousands of dollars in cash.

An extensive financial investigation revealed that the organization sent more than $250,000 via wire transfer to California for the purchase of controlled substances that were then shipped back to Central Arkansas through the mail.

On Sept. 25, 2020, Peoples pleaded guilty to the conspiracy count before U.S. District Judge Brian Miller.

Over a dozen family members and supporters crowded into the courtroom Wednesday as Peoples was brought in by federal marshals. Miller, presiding over the hearing via videoconference link from Helena-West Helena, noted the presence of the group when he saw a woman and child waving over his video monitor.

"I see somebody waving but I'm not sure if they're waving at me or Mr. Peoples," Miller said.

The judge said that based upon Peoples' pre-sentence report, prepared by the U.S. Probation Office, the recommended guideline sentencing range for him was between 121 and 151 months in prison, a fine of between $30,000 and $10 million and five years of supervised release. By statute, the minimum sentence for Peoples' offense is 10 years in prison and the maximum sentence is life.

But, he noted, a pre-hearing motion had been filed asking him to sentence Peoples below both the guideline range and the statutory minimum.

"I think the lawyers have agreed the sentencing range would be between 90 and 113 months," Miller said. "At least that's what the lawyers are saying. I'm not required to do that."

Peoples' defense attorney, Mark Hampton of Little Rock, noted that a bank robbery conviction when his client was just 16 and in the thrall of a group of adults had cast a long shadow over his life and was partly responsible for Peoples' high criminal history score on the pre-sentence investigation report.

"It had a huge impact on his life," Hampton said. "I would hope the court would consider a 90-month sentence."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Givens said the downward variance of 90 to 113 would be appropriate in light of Peoples' role in the organization and would be in line with sentences already handed down to other co-defendants in the case.

"Based on all the facts involved in this case he does fall within that range," Givens said. "That's more time than some people have received in this case but less time than some other people have received or will receive.

"He was not at the top but he was close to the people at the top," Givens continued. "He certainly had access to large quantities of methamphetamine."

Givens said if asked to put a number on it, he would split the difference in the sentencing range.

Miller, seeming skeptical, questioned Peoples about his criminal history, noting that the defendant had been arrested numerous times, including during times he was out on one offense only to be arrested for another.

"It looks like every time you are let out you go right back to doing what you were doing before," Miller said. "There's a side of me that says you're such a young man, you started out so young, and is there a chance to try to save you, so I don't want to give you a hundred years of imprisonment. But there's another side that says to me you just don't care. ... Give me some reason I should do what your lawyer is asking me to do."

"It seems like since I was small, every time I get into a hard situation it just seems like I get into drugs to try to, you know, ease the situation a little bit," Peoples said. "I don't know. I just need help with it."

"So you're trying to tell me you have a drug problem and that's what leading you?" Miller asked.

"Yes sir," Peoples responded.

Miller sentenced Peoples to 96 months, with credit for 731 days of time served, and five years of supervised release. He ordered Peoples to enter drug treatment in prison and to continue that treatment after he is released.

As he was led from the courtroom, he waved at family members in the gallery.

"I love you," he called out to his mother and his two children.

"I love you, too," several people called back to him.

Peoples is the half brother of Desmond Kelley of Little Rock, who was indicted in 2019 as the reputed head of a fentanyl trafficking ring operating in Central Arkansas. Their father, John Lewis Kelley, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison in 1998 after he pleaded guilty to four counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.