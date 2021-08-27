FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 31, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 16

FORT SMITH -- Once Fort Smith Northside's powerful running game got cranked up, the Grizzlies rolled.

Northside pounded out 296 yards on the ground behind a trio of runners in its victory over rival Southside.

The win marked six consecutive victories for the Grizzlies over Southside and bumped Northside's advantage to 34-25-2 in the all-time series.

"It's six," Northside Coach Mike Falleur said. "And, we're proud of it."