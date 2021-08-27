Fort Smith Southside outlasts Paris in five sets

PARIS -- Paris may be smaller in classification than Fort Smith Southside, but the Lady Eagles sure didn't get pushed around Thursday night.

The Class 6A Southside Lady Mavs used a surge late in the fifth set to come away with a tough 3-2 (22-25, 25-21, 25-16, 19-25, 15-12) road win over 3A Paris in a nonconference high school volleyball match between a pair of state finalists from a year ago.

Southside senior outside hitter Toree Tiffee hammered a match-high 21 kills, but she accounted for three out of the Mavericks' final four points to close out the match.

Tiffee's big swing went just long to get Paris (2-1) within 11-10, but she bounced right back to find the back line and then caught the defense off-balance with a soft shot for 13-10.

Paris responded with a pair of kills to get within a point, but sophomore Sophia Neihouse put a ball down out of the middle and Tiffee ended it with a cross-court blast as the Mavericks poured out on the floor in celebration.

Southside coach Natalie Throneberry was pleased to see how her relatively young team responded under pressure.

"First and foremost, Paris is a stacked team," said Throneberry, whose Mavericks lost in last year's 6A state title match. "They've got some great hitters. I think Alyssa Komp played lights out. I was really, really impressed with them. They pushed us in every aspect we needed to be pushed in.

"What we got out of this is we learned how to fight through a little bit of adversity and come out on top. Mentality's always hard in the sport of volleyball."

Tiffee chipped in a team-high 21 digs, while Tinsley Freeman added 20 for the Mavericks (2-0). Olivia Melton contributed a double-double with 17 kills, 12 digs to go with three aces.

Senior Alyssa Komp put together a big match for the Lady Eagles, last year's 3A state runners-up, with 20 kills, 14 digs and three aces. Junior Brailey Forst added 11 kills and Akira Robinson chipped in eight kills and six blocks for Paris. Libero Melodie Lo also contributed a match-high 23 digs.

Southside went up 2-1 and had a 12-11 lead in the fourth set, but Paris wouldn't go away. Komp's cross-court kill gave the Lady Eagles the lead for good at 15-14 and went on to force a fifth set.

The Mavericks started fast in the fifth, grabbing a 6-1 lead. But Paris again roared back with a 6-1 spurt to grab the lead. The Lady Eagles led 9-8 on Robinson's tip, but Tiffee and Mavericks had the last run to earn the win.

Paris coach Jordan Devine loved the fight she saw from her team, which included six senior starters.

"Playing against a team like Southside, we got down some, had to go through some adversity," Devine said. "To see us respond to that, that's really what we got out of tonight. The fight against a really good squad."

Rogers High 3, Van Buren 0

The Lady Mounties claimed a 25-20, 25-15, 25-23 nonconference win on Thursday.

Brylsin Oden led Van Buren with six kills, while Bri Ball and Avary Smith added five kills each.