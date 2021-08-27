Fraternity settles on Southwood to adopt

Members of Gamma Psi Sigma Chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. recently made a presentation to Principal Paula Watson and Assistant Principal Jalon Hughes of Southwood Elementary School in the Pine Bluff School District.

The fraternity has adopted Southwood as its school. The fraternity presented the administrators with a variety of school supplies for the teachers and students, according to a news release.

Phi Beta Sigma has committed to support the school throughout the 2021-22 school year.

Oscar Bullard is president of the Gamma Psi Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma. Thomas Gathen is director of education for the chapter.