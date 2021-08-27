FYI: Weekend calendar offers artmaking, book sale

Today

Poker Run Bike Event -- Starts at 1 p.m. at Mama Bear Trails, in front of 8th Street Market in Bentonville. This year's ride supports SpeakUp About Drugs. Register at 273-2841.

Art Night Out -- A museum-wide celebration of 10 years, 6-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"American Mariachi" -- 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday; 2 p.m Saturday-Sunday, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Final weekend. $10-$54. theatre2.org.

Saturday

Fayetteville Farmers' Market -- 7 a.m.-2 p.m., downtown Fayetteville square. Free. fayettevillefarmersmarket.org.

Bentonville Farmers Market -- 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown Bentonville square. Free. downtownbentonville.org.

Rogers Farmers Market -- 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Railyard Park in Rogers. Free. visitrogersarkansas.com.

Duck Day 2021 -- Family Fun Festival, a benefit for the Family Resource Center, 10 a.m., Parrot Island Waterpark in Fort Smith. 782-7837 or thestepsinc.org.

Eco Art Workshop -- Students will learn about eco art and natural pigments by foraging native plants, testing for color, and making eco prints, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45. ozarkfolkways.org.

Non-Fiction Book Sale -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Hosted by Friends of the Library. Most paperbacks are 50 cents and most hardback books are $1. Sale continues Aug. 29-30. 783-0229 or www.fortsmithlibrary.org.

Shiloh Museum -- Now open Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 W. Johnson Ave. in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Crystal Bridges at 10," 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Night -- Clay Sculptures, 4-6 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Ages 8 & older. $25 per person. communitycreativecenter.org.

Sunday

Cars & Coffee -- 9 a.m., Sweet Bay Coffee Co., 3400 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. fortsmith.org.

Bella Vista Men's Chorus In Concert -- Featuring medleys of "Old Time Religion" and "Fly Away," plus "Me and My Gal," "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," a big band medley & more, 3 p.m., Bella Vista Community Church, 75 Lancashire Road in Bella Vista. Free. Email jmatt0952@gmail.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com