Gentry splash pad now open following delays

GENTRY -- After numerous delays, Gentry's new splash pad opened Tuesday afternoon following a 4 p.m. ribbon-cutting in Gentry's city park.

Children not only cut the ribbon; they also tested out the watery features of the new facility. And their smiles and laughter indicated their approval.

Hours for the remainder of this season will be from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day, according to Gentry Mayor Kevin Johnston. He said the city planned to keep the facility open as long as possible this year since its opening date was pushed back due to delays caused by weather and obtaining materials for the splash pad. Normal hours next season will probably be 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., with the season ending after Labor Day weekend, Johnston said.

"We want to give people a chance to use the new facility," Johnston said, explaining why the facility would remain open as long as the weather permitted this year.

To activate the features of the facility, users will have to push a button on the north side of the facility. And, when the button is pushed, the water will run for four minutes, going through four 1-minute sequences. When the button is pushed again, it will operate four new 1-minute sequences. There are 16 sequences in total, meaning it will take four pushes of the button to experience every sequence and activate every feature of the splash pad.

Having a splash pad in Gentry has been high on the list of amenities desired by Gentry citizens, according to surveys conducted by the city and Gentry Chamber of Commerce. It topped the wish list in a 2016 survey. The Gentry council, at its regular meeting on March 1 of this year, by unanimous resolution, accepted a bid and authorized the mayor to enter into a contract for the purchase of equipment and the construction of a splash pad in Gentry City Park for a price not to exceed $630,000.

"The $630,000 more than covers the amount needed to build the splash pad," Mayor Johnston told the council in March. Johnston said the goal was still to have the project complete and the splash pad open by Memorial Day weekend, barring any delays due to weather or covid-19.

Gentry voters on Sept. 10, 2019, approved the city's plan to spend up to $15 million for park expansion and improvement. Vote totals show 121 people, or 81%, voted for the issue and 29 people, or 19%, voted against, according to results from Benton County's Election Commission. The vote allowed the city to redirect one-half cent of the city's recently passed seven-eighths cent sales tax increase to back a bond issue for the park work. Voters approved the sales tax increase in November 2018.

Even though there were numerous delays due to wet weather and covid-19, as well as obtaining materials for the project, the smiles on the children's faces as they ran from station to station in the new park facility said it was certainly better late than never.

Johnston, city workers and council members are hoping many more children will come out and enjoy the facility before the warm weather passes.

The city is also working on a new sports complex along Browning Road, on the north edge of the city.

Rules for the new splash pad are available on the city website: https://www.gentryarkansas.us .

Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL With the assistance of Gentry Mayor Kevin Johnston and Gentry Chamber of Commerce executive director Janie Parks, children cut the ribbon to Gentry's new splash pad on Tuesday afternoon, opening the facility to the public. In the background are city council members and city employees.

Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Children run through a tunnel of water fountains on Tuesday after the 4 p.m. ribbon cutting at the new facility in the park at Gentry.