DEAR HELOISE: I recently read that the average wedding costs close to $30,000, and that does not include the honeymoon. I find that absurd! Why are weddings so expensive now?

We're getting married next year, and I plan on spending no more than $7,000 to $8,000 max!

-- Carol and Dave, Buffalo, N.Y.

DEAR READERS: It all depends on where you get married, the season and the style of your wedding. The average cost of a wedding in San Francisco is $45,552, while San Antonio weddings run about $18,353 on average. Boston's average wedding is $27,946, but Denver's average is $25,702.

Make a budget and stick to it no matter what happens. A good marriage was never based on an expensive wedding, and many happy marriages were performed at the city hall or in a small family gathering.

DEAR HELOISE: We have four teenage sons who are constantly bringing home their friends for dinner. I don't really mind because I've learned to be prepared for additional dinner guests. I have hot dogs and a stack of hamburger patties made and ready in the freezer with wax paper separating each patty. I freeze hamburger and hot dog buns, and everything can be cooked on the grill outside. Pickles, candied crabapples and onions are always in my pantry. I'm never without salsa and chips, and I can whip up potato salad in no time. Add a few leftovers, and you have a family meal.

-- Ellen N., Leesburg, Fla.

DEAR HELOISE: I had to have a leak in the bathroom fixed, and while the handyman was there he told me about a neat little trick he learned from Heloise. To unclog my showerhead, he told me to fill a plastic bag with plain vinegar and soak my showerhead in it overnight. I just slipped the bag of vinegar over the showerhead and tied it on with ribbon, although you could use a rubber band. The next morning there was a noticeable difference in the power and amount of water! Such an easy idea.

-- Terry A., Liberty, Pa.

DEAR HELOISE: Every time I raked leaves or used a garden hoe, I developed blisters. Finally, I covered all of the gardening tool handles with those foam noodles they use in swimming pools. No more blisters!

-- Todd L., Bayonne, N.J.

DEAR HELOISE: I always hated cleaning out the car cup holder. I realized one day that if I put a paper cupcake liner in there I could keep it clean. Now I place about five at a time in there so I don't run out.

-- Susan B., Omaha, Neb.

DEAR HELOISE: I have nerve damage in both of my hands, which makes using a knife very dangerous. I found that if I use my kitchen scissors instead of a knife to cut up things such as small carrots, tomatoes, cheese and other easy things, I'm a lot better off. No more cut fingers!

-- Frances H., Mobridge, S.D.

