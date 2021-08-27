HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY’S GAMES
Maumelle 31, Sylvan Hills 21
Hot Springs 52, Fountain Lake 7
FS Northside 31, FS Southside 16
TODAY’S GAMES
Ashdown at Hamburg
Baptist Prep at Yellville-Summit
Bauxite at Riverview
Bearden at Bigelow
Berryville at Cedarville
Booneville at Dardanelle
Brookland at Gosnell
Cabot at Searcy
Camden Fairview at Arkadelphia
Clinton at Melbourne
Conway at Fayetteville
Cross County at Harrisburg
Danville at Mount Ida
De Queen at Mena
DeWitt at Stuttgart
Dierks at Bismarck
Earle at Manila
East Poinsett County at Pottsville
Elkins at Lincoln
Farmington at Rogers Heritage
Foreman at Idabel (Okla.)
Forrest City at Star City
Genoa Central at Poyen
Gravette at Vian (Okla.)
Green Forest at West Fork, ppd.
Greenbrier at Beebe
Greene County Tech at Jonesboro Westside
Gurdon at Lafayette County
Hampton at Centerpoint
Harding Academy at Bald Knob
Harrison vs. Magnolia%
Hazen at McCrory
Hector at Dover
Helena-West Helena at Dollarway
Hot Springs Lakeside at Lake Hamilton
Hoxie at Cave City
Huntsville at Lamar
Junction City at Camden Harmony Grove
Liberty North (Mo.) at Bentonville
Little Rock Catholic at Jonesboro
Little Rock Central at Little Rock Christian
Lonoke at Carlisle
Magazine at Mansfield
Magnet Cove at Murfreesboro
Mansfield (Texas) at Bentonville West
Mayflower at Central Ark. Christian, ppd.
Mills at Hope
Mineral Springs at England
Monticello at Lake Village
Morrilton at Russellville
Mountain View at Fouke
Nashville at Pleasant Grove (Texas)
Nettleton at Blytheville
Newport at Prescott*
Ozark at Clarksville
Palestine-Wheatley at Des Arc
Paris at Lavaca
Parkers Chapel at Smackover
Pulaski Academy at Joe T. Robinson
Quitman at Two Rivers
Rison at Fordyce
Sheridan at White Hall
Shiloh Christian at Pea Ridge
Siloam Springs at Rogers
Southaven (Miss.) at Valley View
Southside Batesville at Pocahontas
Texarkana at Paris (Texas)
Van Buren at Springdale
Waldron at Gentry
Walnut Ridge at Highland
Watson Chapel at Pine Bluff
West Memphis at Little Rock Southwest
Wynne at Marion
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Bryant vs. Benton*
Osceola at Crossett
Springdale Har-Ber at McKinney (Texas)
*Played at War Memorial Stadium
%Played at Conway
CALL US
Coaches, please call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night during the fall football season. Scoring plays from players (first and last name), a score by quarter and team records, along with any statistics from the game will be needed, if possible. Game reports can also be emailed to sports@arkansasonline.com while scores can be tweeted using the #arpreps.