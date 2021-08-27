HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Maumelle 31, Sylvan Hills 21

Hot Springs 52, Fountain Lake 7

FS Northside 31, FS Southside 16

TODAY’S GAMES

Ashdown at Hamburg

Baptist Prep at Yellville-Summit

Bauxite at Riverview

Bearden at Bigelow

Berryville at Cedarville

Booneville at Dardanelle

Brookland at Gosnell

Cabot at Searcy

Camden Fairview at Arkadelphia

Clinton at Melbourne

Conway at Fayetteville

Cross County at Harrisburg

Danville at Mount Ida

De Queen at Mena

DeWitt at Stuttgart

Dierks at Bismarck

Earle at Manila

East Poinsett County at Pottsville

Elkins at Lincoln

Farmington at Rogers Heritage

Foreman at Idabel (Okla.)

Forrest City at Star City

Genoa Central at Poyen

Gravette at Vian (Okla.)

Green Forest at West Fork, ppd.

Greenbrier at Beebe

Greene County Tech at Jonesboro Westside

Gurdon at Lafayette County

Hampton at Centerpoint

Harding Academy at Bald Knob

Harrison vs. Magnolia%

Hazen at McCrory

Hector at Dover

Helena-West Helena at Dollarway

Hot Springs Lakeside at Lake Hamilton

Hoxie at Cave City

Huntsville at Lamar

Junction City at Camden Harmony Grove

Liberty North (Mo.) at Bentonville

Little Rock Catholic at Jonesboro

Little Rock Central at Little Rock Christian

Lonoke at Carlisle

Magazine at Mansfield

Magnet Cove at Murfreesboro

Mansfield (Texas) at Bentonville West

Mayflower at Central Ark. Christian, ppd.

Mills at Hope

Mineral Springs at England

Monticello at Lake Village

Morrilton at Russellville

Mountain View at Fouke

Nashville at Pleasant Grove (Texas)

Nettleton at Blytheville

Newport at Prescott*

Ozark at Clarksville

Palestine-Wheatley at Des Arc

Paris at Lavaca

Parkers Chapel at Smackover

Pulaski Academy at Joe T. Robinson

Quitman at Two Rivers

Rison at Fordyce

Sheridan at White Hall

Shiloh Christian at Pea Ridge

Siloam Springs at Rogers

Southaven (Miss.) at Valley View

Southside Batesville at Pocahontas

Texarkana at Paris (Texas)

Van Buren at Springdale

Waldron at Gentry

Walnut Ridge at Highland

Watson Chapel at Pine Bluff

West Memphis at Little Rock Southwest

Wynne at Marion

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Bryant vs. Benton*

Osceola at Crossett

Springdale Har-Ber at McKinney (Texas)

*Played at War Memorial Stadium

%Played at Conway

High school football coaches

CALL US

Coaches, please call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night during the fall football season. Scoring plays from players (first and last name), a score by quarter and team records, along with any statistics from the game will be needed, if possible. Game reports can also be emailed to sports@arkansasonline.com while scores can be tweeted using the #arpreps.