Highfill council approves change to allow duplexes on property, hears of lawsuit

HIGHFILL -- The City Council in Highfill, at its regular meeting on Aug. 10, approved an ordinance rezoning land, corrected an error in the numbering of previously adopted ordinances and appointed new members to the Highfill Planning Commission and to the NACA Board.

The council approved an ordinance rezoning land owned by Faith, Hope and Grace Properties LLC from rural residential to planned unit development to allow the building of duplexes. Tim Lemons, the project engineer for Faith Hope and Grace Properties LLC, described the land as 43 acres on the west side of Hutchens Road.

Mayor Michelle Rieff pointed out that there had been an error in numbering some of the ordinances from the April and June Meetings. She asked the council to approve the renumbering of the following ordinances: April 2021-08 Healing Springs to 2021-08 A; June 2021-08 Phase 6 of Woodward Hills to 2021-08 B. A motion to do so passed unanimously.

A resolution designating a city of Highfill member to the Benton-Washington County Water Association Board was adopted.

Charles Lindley was appointed by resolution to be Highfill's representative on the board of Northwest Arkansas Conversation Authority.

A resolution was adopted authorizing the transfer of funds from the Highfill Water Revenue Fund to the Fire Equipment Fund in the amount of $2,362.

In another resolution, the council appointed Kolby Rankin to the city of Highfill Planning Commission to replace John Goins, who moved outside city limits.

Anna Myers, chairwoman of the Highfill Fall Festival, provided an update for the council. The event will be on Oct. 9 at the city park. She provided the following schedule of events:

9:30 a.m. -- Parade lineup

10 a.m. -- Parade (cemetery to gas station to Baptist Church to city park)

11 a.m. -- Car Show

Noon -- Dog Show

1:30 p.m. -- Car Show Prizes Awarded

2 p.m. -- Pie Eating Contest

3 p.m. -- Corn Hole Contest

3 p.m. -- Tiny Tot Contest

5 p.m. -- Butler Boys Concert

6:30 p.m. -- Gospel Group Concert

Other activities will include a petting zoo with pony rides, vendors, food trucks, bouncy houses and face painting. Police Chief Webb will work to get the ax-throwing booth at the event. Myers expressed a need for sponsorships and handed out sponsor forms. She asked for a T-shirt sponsor. She invited everyone to attend the next committee meeting.

Mayor Rieff reported to the council that, with the assistance of Tim Mays and the staff at ESI Engineering, the city had completed two survey applications for Rescue Funds from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture. The state requested assistance in identifying water and wastewater infrastructure projects that could potentially receive funding through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The requested information was for planning purposes only and is not a guarantee for funding, according to draft minutes.

Highfill submitted the following items:

• Expansion of collection system to provide sewer service to residents on septic systems, and the regionalization of the existing system in order to abandon the failing remote WWTP drain field. Estimated cost is $13,000,000.

• Improvements to the existing distributing system, including storage tank rehabilitation, tank mixer, chlorine improvements at the airport and cyber-security/SCADA. Extension of distribution system to remote residents currently on contaminated spring/well water. Estimated cost is $4,470,000

Council member Chris Holland, who is also a Water Board commissioner, asked for the council's approval to pursue a USDA loan for one of the wastewater projects listed in the survey. He made a motion to move forward with work on a USDA wastewater project loan and the council passed the measure.

Rieff announced that, earlier in the day on Aug. 10, she had received a resignation letter from City Recorder Stacie Williamson, effective Aug. 10. Rieff expressed the city's appreciation for Williamson's service to the city and the citizens of Highfill. City Attorney Jay Williams told the council it could hold a special election or appoint a replacement at the next regular council meeting.

Williams also told the council he had just learned that night that former employees Shana Scantlin and Tammy Ridenhour filed suit against former employee JC Brenaman in his official and individual capacity, Mayor Michelle Rieff in her official and individual capacity, and the city of Highfill for wrongful constructive termination. The allegations of the suit appear to be allegations that the Arkansas Municipal League Program will defend. He asked the council for approval to contact the League, assuming it does qualify, and that the city tender its $3,000 cost deposit and move forward with the defense. The council approved the request.

The council also approved the city's financial report for July.