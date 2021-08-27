Home movies

Now streaming on various platforms:

"Nine Perfect Strangers" (Hulu) You may recall Nicole Kidman's memorable performance as Celeste in the addictive HBO series "Big Little Lies," based on the novel by Liane Moriarty. Kidman must be attracted to Moriarty's style, because she's the focus here of yet another series (in eight episodes) adapted from a Moriarty novel, released in 2018. She plays Masha, the director of an exclusive wellness resort that promises success in overcoming stress within 10 days, but ends up delivering a far more unsettling result. With Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Luke Evans, Ben Falcone, Tiffany Boone.

"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu) The first season of this dramatic comedy concerns three residents of a swanky New York apartment building who, with too much time on their hands coupled with overactive imaginations, come together and fall apart in the process of trying to solve the mystery behind a messy death of a neighbor. With Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez.

"Mr. Corman" (Apple TV+) If you like sad sacks, this slow-moving 10-episode dramatic series is for you, in which Joseph Gordon-Levitt writes, directs, and leads the cast as an anxious, self-doubting Los Angeles musician turned middle-school teacher who can't quite figure out how he has arrived in the situation he finds himself. Be patient with the pace; it'll get there eventually. With Juno Temple, Arturo Castro, Debra Winger.

"Reservation Dogs" (Hulu) Directors Taika Waititi ("Thor: Ragnarok") and Sterlin Harjo (a Seminole-Muscogee native of Oklahoma) assembled a comedy series in which every writer, director and regular is indigenous. It concerns four teenagers in rural Oklahoma who are obsessed to transporting themselves to the mythical land of plenty that they imagine California to be. With Zahn McClarnon, Elva Guerra, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Lane Factor.

"Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes" (Netflix) For those who yearn for the good old days of "Trueblood" (it premiered in 2008; all 80 episodes are still available on HBO Max) here we have a Norwegian vampire comedy/police procedural in which a woman from the tiny town of Skarnes is declared dead, then re-animates on the autopsy slab. Her restored self isn't quite the same, though, as she can't sleep and has a difficult-to-control lust for blood. With Kathrine Thorborg Johansen, Elias Holmen Sorensen, Kim Fairchild, Andre Sorum.

"See" (Apple TV+) The second season of this gory, disorganized post-apocalyptic series takes us forward in time to a period when those who survived a killer virus have evolved to include being blind, except for the twins of Baba Voss (Jason Momoa), who are born with the ability to see, a trait that brings them to the attention of a powerful queen, and not in a good way. With Dave Bautista, Alfre Woodard, Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo.