Hornets' QB accounts for three TDs

Maumelle junior quarterback Weston Pierce threw for two touchdowns and scored on a keeper with 1:26 remaining to propel the Hornets to a 31-21 season-opening victory over Sylvan Hills on Thursday night at Bill Blackwood Field in Sherwood.

Wide receiver Cayden McGee was on the receiving end of both of Pierce's scoring passes, catching a 20-yard TD pass in the first quarter and a 41-yarder in the second quarter.

Trailing 21-14 at the start of the second half, Maumelle (1-0) got a break when Jesse Knight picked up a fumble and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown.

It was one of five forced fumbles the Hornets caused.

"Our defense played lights out tonight," said Maumelle Coach Kirk Horton, whose team also intercepted a pass. "That scoop-and-score right after the half was great."

The last Sylvan Hills turnover came with 3:24 to play and set the Hornets on the Bears' 28 as Pierce capped the scoring drive to seal the victory.

The Hornets ran the ball seven times during a 10-play drive to open the game, but it was Pierce and McGee who put the points on the board with 7:53 left in the first quarter.

Sylvan Hills (0-1) tied the game on Jahaun Smith's 41-yard run and then took a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter on a 54-yard run by Smith.

Maumelle tied the game at 14-14 on the second connection between Pierce and McGee.

Sylvan Hills took a 21-14 lead into halftime when Dylan Harris scored on a 6-yard run that was set up by his interception of a Pierce pass.

After Knight's scoop and score, John Bruchhagen gave Maumelle a 24-21 lead with a 24-yard field goal.

"We've got to be more balanced," Horton said. "We were able to run the ball but our passing was on in the first half, but not so much in the second half. I think were were one-dimensional in the first half, but I think we are going to be all right. When you have a line this big, you've got to be able to run the ball."