Happy birthday (Aug. 27): Your craving for excitement will be satisfied repeatedly. You won't have to go far to find a new world; there's one behind every door you come to. In the new year, you'll devote yourself to a single purpose. Publicly declare your intentions to gain the focus, motivation and support necessary to make them real.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Because there is always more to learn, you're seldom bored. The exception is the case in which circumstances disallow you to follow your curiosity. A restriction will lift — hooray.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll find yourself in a fascinating position. The next 48 hours are marked by boldness and unpredictability. Because no one, not even you, is sure how this will go, all eyes are on you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): If you martyr yourself in the name of friendship, you'll only end up resenting your friend. The best reason to make a sacrifice is for how it defines you to yourself.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It's hard to see the value of an opportunity on its face. You must proceed down the winding corridor in hopes it actually leads somewhere good. Even if you have to turn around and go back, at least your curiosity will be satisfied.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You've a keen instinct for when to get in and out of things. If you're in it, it's because you want to be. To stick with something because of the sunken costs would be a prideful mistake.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It takes boldness and self-awareness, but if you dare ask for what you want, you'll save yourself from countless hours of struggle and frustration. If they can't do it, you'll know quickly. If they can ... satisfaction is yours.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): In today's endeavor, you cannot have perfection and practicality. Pick one. Hint: happiness is choosing options existing within the realm of possibility.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There is a purpose behind your communication and behavior, though not everyone will understand it. Spell it out and get the support you need.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Social scientists suggest most untrained people do not read emotional expressions as accurately as they think they can. It's worth it for you to make special efforts to tune yourself into the feelings of others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When others around you don't acknowledge the reality you are experiencing, question it. Maybe they are afraid. Maybe they are waiting for the leader. Say what's on your mind; speak the truth you see.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): In the case of incompatible desires or mutually exclusive agendas, no amount of persuasion will alter the course. You know where you stand. What you encounter is not worth bending for.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Efforts are rewarded, though not always by their reciprocation. An attempt to connect will result in something positive, regardless of whether the connection actually takes place.

JUPITER NUDGE

The fifth planet from the Sun is over two and a half times bigger than the rest of the planets combined. It follows that Jupiter is associated with expansion, exponential growth and massive fortunes. The current position of Mercury in vigilant Virgo to lucky Jupiter is a nudge to check on the soundness of our investments.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: You’ll see results because you focus all of your energy in one direction.

You’ll see results because you focus all of your energy in one direction. TAURUS: Your love life will be fun-filled. A glamorous adventure awaits.

Your love life will be fun-filled. A glamorous adventure awaits. GEMINI: Issues of territory arise. Honor people’s need to be powerful in their own realm.

Issues of territory arise. Honor people’s need to be powerful in their own realm. CANCER: Maybe you’re not exactly sure what you want, but you know what you don’t want, and that’s a solid start.

Maybe you’re not exactly sure what you want, but you know what you don’t want, and that’s a solid start. LEO: Ask for help from a person who has been where you are and turned the situation into a success story.

Ask for help from a person who has been where you are and turned the situation into a success story. VIRGO: Your mood is friendly, and you are open to making new social contacts.

Your mood is friendly, and you are open to making new social contacts. LIBRA: A kinship builds as you let others know what you like and what you believe in.

A kinship builds as you let others know what you like and what you believe in. SCORPIO: You feel willing to make an effort for a special relationship and even to change yourself to some degree.

You feel willing to make an effort for a special relationship and even to change yourself to some degree. SAGITTARIUS: Your romantic gesture will be well received now and mirrored later.

Your romantic gesture will be well received now and mirrored later. CAPRICORN: Remind yourself of your positive qualities and you’ll lead with them when the spotlight is on you.

Remind yourself of your positive qualities and you’ll lead with them when the spotlight is on you. AQUARIUS: You know how you want to be treated. Treat yourself like that and others get the hint.

You know how you want to be treated. Treat yourself like that and others get the hint. PISCES: Leave semantics out of it. With the words out of the way, you will know the truth.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND

Taurus and Virgo are as natural a fit as can be had, their talents locking in like the teeth of a zipper to form a tight closure on the fabric of the relationship. These two get along best when their respective family and social groups get along, too. The only danger to the easy meshing of their shared earth-sign values will be influences from the outside world, jealous of the excellence of their bond.