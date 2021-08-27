HOT SPRINGS 52, FOUNTAIN LAKE 7

HOT SPRINGS -- Hot Springs overcame 160 yards of penalties to rout in the Garland County Kickoff Classic at Allen Tillery Field.

The Trojans (1-0) finished with 19 penalties on the night, most of them in the first half as they took a 26-7 lead into the break.

Fountain Lake (0-1) lost most of their running backs in the first half, and with just 21 players suiting up for the rivalry game, the Cobras could not afford to lose the majority of their offensive players.

Perry Jones led the Hot Springs ground assault with two touchdowns, but Johnathon Walker put the final nail in the coffin as he broke free for a 78-yard touchdown, despite finishing with just 77 yards.

Quarterback Isaac Shelor was 15 for 27 for 236 yards and 2 scores, both to T.J. Broughton who finished with 7 catches for 164 yards, including a 47-yard scoring catch.

Kadin Hilton picked up the only points for the Cobras, a 43-yard reception from quarterback Wesley Campbell. Hilton had 3 catches for 56 yards, and Campbell was 4-for-26 passing for 60 yards.

Steven DeArmon had nine rushes for the Cobras for 36 yards.