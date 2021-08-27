• Dan Bauman, 50, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., an anti-mask protester, was charged with child abuse after police say he grabbed the hand of a masked student, twisted it and pushed her against a gate when she tried to take his phone while he videoed her as he argued with a school resource officer over her school's mask mandate.

• Elizabeth Board, a special-education teacher at the Godley Station K-8 School in Savannah, Ga., who was reassigned after being accused of using zip ties to restrain a student, is facing a child cruelty charge, police said.

• Ben Jackson, an Australian sheep farmer who couldn't go to a beloved aunt's funeral because of pandemic restrictions, paid his respects by taking an overhead drone shot of dozens of sheep as they munched on a line of barley dropped in the shape of a heart.

• Kyong Cha Roberts, 68, a woman who operated several Montana massage parlors and has previous prostitution-related convictions, pleaded guilty to enticing women to provide prostitution services in Billings, federal prosecutors said.

• Chelsea Gallo, a staff conductor with the Detroit Symphony, is moving to New Orleans to become assistant conductor of the Louisiana Philharmonic as well as conductor of Loyola University's New Orleans' Loyola Symphony Orchestra.

• Madeline Casey, a 26-year-old Connecticut woman, was sentenced to seven days in jail, ordered to pay $2,000 in fines and fees, and banned from Yellowstone National Park for two years after she was recorded leaving the boardwalk and walking in a thermal area.

• Brian Warden, an emergency room doctor at a Tallahassee, Fla., hospital, has been suspended from patient care after the hospital got reports that he was offering medical-exemption letters for $50 over social media to parents who wanted to avoid mask mandates at their children's schools.

• Barry Arnold, 70, a Long Island, N.Y., dentist accused of supplying women with prescriptions for oxycodone, Percocet and Xanax in exchange for sex acts, was indicted on 28 counts of illegally distributing controlled substances, federal prosecutors said.

• Alison Taylor won her parking ticket fight with Saginaw, Mich., when a federal appeals court ruled that the city violated the Fourth Amendment ban on unreasonable seizures when a parking enforcer marked her tires with chalk to see if she violated a two-hour limit.