Injury situation clearing

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, delivering the last press briefing on Thursday prior to game week, said he expects essentially every player who has been in non-contact jerseys this week to be ready for the season opener against Rice on Sept. 4.

The Razorbacks have had a large number of players in green non-contact jerseys in recent days, and that does not include star receiver Treylon Burks, who has missed the last couple of weeks with a lower leg issue.

"There is a lot of green out there at practice, but we've come out fairly injury-free for the first game," Pittman said, before adding he was optimistic each of those players would be ready for Rice.

The group in green on Thursday featured tailback Trelon Smith, who is two weeks removed from a turf toe issue, tight end Blake Kern, would-be starting offensive linemen Ty Clary and Dalton Wagner, defensive backs Jalen Catalon, Myles Slusher, Zach Zimos, Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan and Kevin Compton.

Tight end Hudson Henry has missed two of the last three days and Pittman didn't elaborate on his situation.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/827uapittman/]

"He's just ... yeah, I mean he'll be fine," Pittman said. "We'll get him back to practice and he'll be fine."

The availability of the duo of Burks and punter Sam Loy might be determined late next week.

"They haven't been at practice," Pittman said. "I'm not for sure ... I feel like they're both going to be ready for Rice. Let's say this: I feel better about Treylon being ready for Rice than possibly I do Sam. But they would be the only two guys really that there would be some type of concern about."

Pittman said the guys in green jersey are still getting decent work.

"What we're doing with those guys in green is we're doing basically most of the scout work," he said. "Not all of them, but the majority of them we're doing scout work with them. If we're going good on good, we're holding them right now, but I expect for almost every one of them to be out of the green by Monday."

Pittman later addressed the wide receiver position beyond veterans De'Vion Warren, Trey Knox, Tyson Morris and freshman Ketron Jackson, who are seemingly at the top of the rotation behind Burks.

"Bryce Stephens is going to help us," Pittman said of the freshman. "[Kendall] Catalon's going to help us. Certainly Jaquayln Crawford has moved into that spot. But I like our outside receivers, Warren Thompson being one of those guys, and of course I talked about Ketron.

"But in that slot position, you have JD [White], you have Jaquayln Crawford, you have Bryce Stephens. Cat[alon] is playing on the outside, but we could even move him in there as well. Of course I've been impressed with Harper Cole, too.

"Again, you certainly don't want Treylon Burks not to play -- in any game -- but sometimes if you get a little nicked up and you're not able to practice, it helps your football team in the long run."

Roster report

Receiver De'Vion Warren and defensive end Tre Smith were wearing their normal No. 10 and No. 55 jerseys after being limited the last few days.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/827hogpod/]

The Razorbacks had a solid array of players wearing green no-contact jerseys, including running back Trelon Smith, tight end Blake Kern, offensive linemen Ty Clary and Dalton Wagner, and defensive backs Jalen Catalon, Myles Slusher, Zach Zimos, Kevin Compton and Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan.

Depth chart delay

Sam Pittman said he felt a depth chart would be released probably on Wednesday but said media members probably have a pretty good grasp of most of the starting spots based on practice observation.

The defensive line is where the most questions lie. In recent days, Isaiah Nichols and graduate transfer John Ridgeway III have seen the most first-team work at tackle, while Dorian Gerald, Tre Williams and Jashaud Stewart have gotten the most work with the ones at end.

It appears LaDarrius Bishop has secured a starting spot at cornerback opposite fellow Ashdown product Montaric Brown.

The offensive line still has another question or two, perhaps based on health. With seniors Ty Clary and Dalton Wagner in green no-contact jerseys much of this week, Beaux Limmer and Ty'Kieast Crawford have gotten lots of work with the starters at right guard and right tackle, respectively.

On hold

The naming of captains will be made Saturday at the Razorbacks' mock game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium after voting by the team on Friday, Sam Pittman said.

"The kids will vote, not the coaches," Pittman added.

Pittman also said he is not yet decided who and how many walk-ons will be awarded scholarships.

"We probably have about four or five guys," Pittman said. "We're looking at all of them. But realistically anywhere from one to four guys."

Since classes have already started, walk-ons have had to pay their tuition. However, if they are granted a scholarship, their costs will be refunded retroactively, Pittman said.

Bauer hour

With Sam Loy, the projected starter at punter coming out of spring, out of practice for a long stint, Reid Bauer is set up to hold the job to open the season, Sam Pittman said.

Bauer, a redshirt junior from Magnolia, Texas, would be the nominal starter for the third time in four years.

"Of course, he has to punt well the next few days to keep that job," Pittman said. "But he's our starting punter right now."

Quick opener

The Razorbacks got started early on Thursday, a hot, super-humid day with an unsettled atmosphere, scattered dark clouds and a microburst rain shower right at the start of the 15-minute media viewing period.

Arkansas did not go through its "fastball" starts with the media present in camp practice No. 18.

Cornerbacks Coach Sam Carter's game-day countdown jersey hit single digits on Thursday at No. 9.

As the media wrapped up its three periods of viewing and left the Walker Pavilion, the top offense started a period matched up against the scout team. On the first snap, Tyson Morris ran a route up a seam and into the middle of the end zone where he collected an easy touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson with no defender in sight after a coverage bust.

"I want everybody covered," Coach Sam Pittman called out from behind the offense.

Scouts from the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens attended practice, bringing the number of teams seen at practices to at least 16, including multiple people from a few organizations.

No. 53

The Athletic slotted Arkansas at No. 53 in its rankings of all 130 FBS teams released on Thursday.

"Arkansas showed a lot of fight in Sam Pittman's first season, and not playing 10 SEC games will be a welcome sight in 2021," The Athletic wrote.

The Razorbacks are 10th among the SEC 14 teams. They're behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 16 Florida, No. 20 LSU, No. 29 Ole Miss, No. 35 Auburn, No. 39 Missouri and No. 40 Kentucky, and ahead of No. 60 Mississippi State, No. 81 South Carolina, No. 85 Tennessee and No. 112 Vanderbilt.

Among Arkansas' three FBS non-conference opponents, Texas is No. 22, Georgia Southern No. 74 and Rice No. 108.

Arkansas State University is ranked No. 73.