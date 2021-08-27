Romans 8:26-27 tells us that the Spirit intercedes for us in the deepest way. The Holy Spirit knows it all, right down to the effects your problems are having on your body’s molecular system, nervous system, emotional system, and any other human system known to man. He searches it all and gives a complete report to the Father in harmony with God’s will.

Your prayers aren’t merely a collection of words. During your weakest moments, when words are stripped away and you’re left with wordless sighs, the Holy Spirit intercedes for you. He pleads for you. He conversates with God, on your behalf, to provide an in-depth account of your whole person. He takes into account all factors, rather than just what is spoken from your mouth.

Everyone knows that a computer system has the ability to search and retrieve data of any kind. It will only provide results based on specific word selections. If you search, “how to cook an apple pie,” the search results will be limited to words associated with apple, cook, and pie. Your word input will guide the response output you receive.

Not so when you pray. You can tell God, “save me from my spouse’s verbal abuse,” and the Holy Spirit intervention techniques will include listening to your sighs plus investigating your heart for a fuller prayer report to God.

This intercession process reveals what’s really driving your feelings and fears. It’s a communication line that’s beyond my understanding, but I believe what is spoken is only a partial conversation of what God hears. Between your sighs and the Holy Spirit’s intercession, God knows more about your situation than you can express or know yourself.

In fact, praying through the Spirit reveals to God the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

So, if you don’t remember anything else from today’s devotional, remember this. It doesn’t matter how eloquently your prayer conversation with God sounds. It doesn’t even matter if you fail to fully articulate your thoughts. Take heart. A simple sigh has the ability to convey every emotion and heartache when words are not enough.

Romans 8:26-27 — 26 Now in the same way the Spirit also helps our weakness; for we do not know what to pray for as we should, but the Spirit Himself intercedes for us with groanings too deep for words; 27 and He who searches the hearts knows what the mind of the Spirit is, because He intercedes for the saints according to the will of God.

Brenette Wilder of Lee’s Summit, Mo., (formerly of Altheimer, Ark.), is president of Kansas City Teen Summit. Her blog is available at wordstoinspire105953116.wordpress.com.

