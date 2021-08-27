Fresh start for family

I know Mr. Dana Kelley did not give any details last Friday, but I love the concept of his Fresh Start Homestead Program. I would suggest a few ideas:

Require adults who participate to bring their children, hold full-time jobs, commit to good behavior, and stay for a minimum of five years. The government provides a stipend for the move, provides free day care, food stamps, and other benefits for the first two years. Require "receiving cities/towns" to qualify by developing plans and housing options, proving school capacity, and developing job openings in the community.

I believe this program has great potential by giving families a fresh start, re-invigorating the receiving communities, and getting people off the government payroll in just a few years. It also helps the sending communities by reducing burdens and overcrowding.

Yes, there are questions. Can we do this without a new onerous government bureaucracy, and can we keep it affordable to the taxpayers?

PHIL McNEILL

Maumelle

Can't support tax rise

For the first time in my life, I am voting no for additional funding of public libraries. I enjoy the library and have found that downloadable books are convenient and safe to access. I recently discovered that among the various collections being offered by the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) for download are "Audio Erotica." That is not good.

So far as I can tell, there are no parental controls or age restrictions on access or download. I will not support an increase in my property taxes to provide funding for downloadable "Audio Erotica." I encourage others who have historically supported funding for public libraries to join me in voting no.

In a concurring opinion in the 1964 Jacobellis v. Ohio case, Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart wrote the well-known phrase related to pornography: "I know it when I see it." While I haven't listened to the "Audio Erotica" in the CALS collection, I saw enough of the titles ("Dirty Together," "Dirty Pleasures," "Erotic City," "Make Me Burn," "Candy Licker" and "Thong on Fire") and researched the definition of "Audio Erotica" enough to "know when I see it" that this material is not anything that I am happy to support at my current rate of taxation, much less at a higher tax.

As to the current "Audio Erotica" collection at CALS, I am asking the CALS executive director and the CALS board of directors to do the following: 1. Immediately put safeguards in place (if they are not already in operation) to ensure children are not accessing adult subject matter. 2. Invest public tax dollars in books and other resources that better relate to the social mores of central Arkansas communities.

I expect better. And our community deserves better.

TERESA BELEW

Little Rock

Just don't understand

I am a 75-year-old African American male veteran of the greatest military ever assembled, and I don't understand how we can be billed as the "greatest military" when we can't win nor finish a war. We didn't win the Korean conflict. We pulled out of Vietnam, and now we quit in Afghanistan. We say that the Afghanistan army quit and refused to fight; fact is they didn't sign up to fight, they signed up to train and get paid and the word is that they were not getting paid. If there was to be any fighting, America would do it and did.

I found it very difficult to watch the news account on TV of the Afghan people bombarding the airport runways, cramming into full planes, hanging onto airplane wings trying to escape the atrocity of the fall of Kabul, yes, very much reminiscent of the fall of Saigon.

I don't understand who is responsible for this. Is it or was it President George W. Bush, President William J. "Bill" Clinton, President Barack Obama, impeached President Donald J. Trump or current President Joseph "Uncle Joe" Biden? I don't think that ol' Uncle Joe is getting the job done. His approval rating may be and is high, but what has he achieved? You say, well, he has Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and his cronies to work with, and I say he knew that.

What troubles me is not the state of the Afghan government or its people or the money spent, but the American men and women who lost their lives or were crippled or mentally affected. I simply don't understand.

FRANKLIN FURLOUGH

Little Rock